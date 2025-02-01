Netflix viewers can't stop watching this 'gripping' and 'scary' British thriller as it returns for a second season

Netflix viewers are binge-watching The Capture, the British crime thriller that has been described as "gripping" and "scary" by fans.

The hit BBC series, starring Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner, has made its way onto the streaming platform, where it's been gaining even more attention. With two seasons available and a third reportedly in development, the show has left fans desperate for more.

WATCH: BBC's trailer for The Capture

What is The Capture about?

© BBC The Capture is returning to BBC

The first season follows DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) as she investigates young soldier Shaun Emery (Turner), who is accused of a violent crime. However, the evidence against him is a video recording that may not be as clear-cut as it seems.

The second season introduces rising political figure Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu), whose career is threatened by a deepfake video that sends shockwaves through the government.

As the story unfolds, Carey must navigate a world where surveillance, artificial intelligence, and misinformation collide.

A binge-worthy hit

© BBC Callum Turner in The Capture on BBC One

The series first aired on BBC One in 2019 and was met with critical acclaim. Now, its arrival on Netflix has introduced it to a new wave of viewers, many of whom have been left stunned by its unsettling themes.

A user on Reddit commented: "I watched it and thought it was great as well. There's so many good BBC dramas that never even appear on the radar internationally, it's a real shame."

Meanwhile, a second fan added: "Legit scary show. Marianne, Evil and Haunting of Hill House are great and all but if you want to really freak the f*** out, watch this show."

© BBC Holliday Grainger in The Capture on BBC One

A third added: "The Capture is one of the best British crime dramas I've ever watched. It's a shame more people don't talk about it internationally."

A fourth user on Reddit then claimed: "How come no one is talking about The Capture?"

They added: "One of the best shows I've watched this year, I was surprised when I couldn't find a post discussing the show... especially with its themes of surveillance and fake news being so prevalent in our day and age."

A third season on the horizon?

© BBC Paapa Essiedu in The Capture

Rumours of a third season have been circulating, with TV insiders hinting that the show could return. While there has been no official confirmation from the BBC, the success of The Capture on streaming platforms may influence the decision.

The show has already gained recognition beyond the UK. The Hollywood Reporter praised it as "the most thoughtful of Peacock's international dramas", and Stylist named it one of "the best British crime dramas to binge-watch".

Both seasons of The Capture are now available to stream on Netflix. Fans of crime thrillers won't want to miss it.