2025 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees

The 2025 Oscars nominations have arrived and it's looking like it will be a big day for musicals.

Emilia Perez, A Complete Unknown, and Wicked are all expected to receive several nods, while Demi Moore, Pamela Anderson and Selena Gomez will all be hoping to hear their names read out.

Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will be announcing the nominations for all 23 categories from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8.30/7.30c am. You can watch the live stream here:

The 2025 awards season has been an open race, and has also been impacted by the Los Angeles fires which devastated the communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

The nominations have been pushed back twice, and other ceremonies including the Critics Choice Awards, have been rescheduled.

The Golden Globes, an early bellwether for the Oscars, awarded Emilia Perez and The Brutalist with their Best Picture awards, as well as statues for Demi (The Substance), Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist).

Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes will both be hoping for nominations for their work in Queer and Conclave, respectively, as will Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked.

The 2025 Academy Awards will be held on March 2 in Los Angeles and will air live on ABC and Hulu.

