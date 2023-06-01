Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: A timeline of their feud

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have heard about Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's alleged rift which dominated TikTok at the start of this year.

The duo – both of whom are Hollywood stars in their own right – became embroiled in a feisty feud after online users accused Hailey of essentially throwing shade at Selena.

© Getty Hailey is an American model

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Hailey and Selena's reported online fall-out. Buckle up because it's quite the ride…

Why did Hailey fall out with Selena Gomez?

Their feud kicked off in January when Hailey, 26, posted a TikTok of herself and a bunch of pals lip-syncing to the popular sound 'And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right.' Fans were quick to assume that Hailey was subtly throwing shade at Selena who, at the time, had been subject to cruel comments about her body.

Despite the apparent jab, Selena kept a cool head. "It's OK! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X," she penned.

Attempting to squash the bullying claims, Hailey wrote: "I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girls' night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone."

After being diagnosed with lupus, Selena has been very open about her changing body. During a TikTok Live, she explained: "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then when I'm off it I tend to kind of lose weight.

© Getty Selena kept a cool head

"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what [you're] going through, [when] nobody knows the real story… You're beautiful and you're wonderful."

She finished by adding: "Not a model, never will be. Thanks for supporting me and understanding and, if not… go away. Because honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for [their] body or anything."

Did Hailey make fun of Selena's eyebrows?

In February, Selena posted a TikTok poking fun at her over-laminated eyebrows. Just hours later, Hailey seemingly made a dig at Selena by posting a screenshot of herself FaceTiming Kylie Jenner. In the screenshot, both Kylie and Hailey could be seen showing off their perfectly groomed eyebrows.

© Getty Hailey appeared to throw shade at Selena

When fan comments started to get out of hand, Kylie was quick to shut down the rumours. Reacting to a speculative post, she commented: "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

© Getty Kylie and Selena broke their silence

In response, Selena commented: "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie."

When did Selena break her silence?

Towards the end of February, Selena finally broke her silence. Taking part in a TikTok Live, she exclaimed: "I'm gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this.

© Getty The actress shared a poignant message

"But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just going to have to take a break from everything."

Around the same time, fans quickly noticed Selena's decision to comment on a throwback video featuring Hailey. In the video – which was shared by PopFaction – Hailey was captured on stage gagging at the mention of Taylor Swift's name.

© Getty Selena stepped in to defend Taylor Swift

In a bid to defend her best friend, Selena made her feelings known in the comments section. Defending the 'Anti-Hero' songstress, Selena wrote: "So sorry, my best friend is my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

Hailey's alleged Instagram dig

On 27 February, Hailey posted a video promoting her Rhode beauty products along with a solo version of 'Calm Down' by Rema. The chart-topping song is in fact a collaboration between Rema and Selena Gomez, suggesting that Hailey's song choice was a subtle, yet deliberate dig at the Wizards of Waverly Place actress.

What did Justin Bieber's party favors say?

Whilst Justin Bieber is currently married to Hailey, he enjoyed an on-and-off relationship with Selena between 2010 and 2018. The former lovebirds started dating as teens, before making their relationship official in February 2011.

© Getty Selena and Justin used to be sweethearts

Justin Bieber legally married Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) in 2018, although the couple kept the details of their marriage very private. In September 2019, they held a more public ceremony in South Carolina.

© Getty Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018

In March 2023, Justin celebrated his 29th birthday. His party favors raised a few eyebrows, with several eagle-eyed fans drawing attention to the message engraved on the boot-shaped lighter. It read: "I'm so thankful I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted." A mere coincidence? Who knows…

Is Selena still friends with Hailey?

Towards the end of March, Selena and Hailey appeared to put their alleged feud behind them. Hinting at a reconciliation, Selena took to her Instagram Stories with a poignant message. She penned: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

© Getty Selena and Hailey appear to be on good terms

Pleading with her followers, she continued: "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Hailey subsequently shared her side of the story. In a message posted to Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this narrative between her and I.

© Getty Hailey and Selena dominated TikTok

"The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

So what's the latest? In a sign of solidarity, both A-listers opted to follow each other on Instagram, with Hailey even 'liking' Selena's sultry bikini photo.

