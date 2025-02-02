The Night Agent season three – everything we know so far

The Night Agent returned in January, winning rave reviews with its second season. Following a two-year wait, fans were delighted to catch up with Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin – aka Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan – on another mission.

WATCH: The Night Agent – season two trailer

This time around, the duo reunited to prevent a terrorist attack in New York, and after saving the city in the nick of time, they were forced to go their separate ways – again that is. In a heartbreaking moment, Peter told Rose that they could never be together as his work would only put her in danger, and after she agreed, they said their goodbyes.

© Netflix Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland and Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Cut to the final scene of season two, and fans got a hint of what's to come. During a reunion with his handler, Catherine Weaver, Peter was asked to get close to billionaire Jacob Monroe, who had been helping his friend, Hagan, with the upcoming presidential election.

After accepting another mission, it looked like everyone's favourite Night Agent would be in Washington DC for season three – but is that the case? Here's what we know about the next instalment…

Has The Night Agent been renewed for a third season?

Rest assured, Netflix has renewed The Night Agent, and season three is already in production. Towards the end of 2024, the cast and crew headed to Istanbul for the shoot, and as of 2025, they were expected to conduct additional filming in New York.

On January 21, lead star Gabriel confirmed that he'd been given a "brief exhale" from the season three shoot, amid the press tour for season two, but would be getting back to it in February. Currently, there's no word on a release date, but with Gabriel and co in the thick of filming, The Night Agent could air more episodes in 2026.

Who is returning?

We already know that Gabriel is shooting new scenes, but what about his co-star, Luciane? While the actress has been an integral part of the show, given that Rose and Peter have cut ties, it's unclear if she'll be back.

© Getty It's unclear if Luciane Buchanan will return as Rose in season three

Speaking with TV Insider, the show's creator, Shawn Ryan, was asked about her future and noted that he and the other writers "haven't settled on anything yet that I can share".

Explaining that there's a lot of uncertainty around the show, he echoed this sentiment to Deadline. "I've been reluctant to talk too much about Season 3 because, even though we've started shooting it, we haven't finished writing it yet," Shawn mused.

© Jeff Spicer Stephen Moyer has signed on to the cast

"We're still writing the last couple of episodes, we'll have them done before we start shooting the New York portion of our filming, which begins February 3."

While it's unknown if Luciane will appear in the third season, Netflix has confirmed several new additions to the cast. Among them, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson and Suraj Sharma have all signed on to star.