Netflix viewers are binge-watching this 'breathtaking' thriller as they wait for the second season

Netflix's latest hit The Night Agent has become a must-watch for thriller fans, with many calling it the "next Homeland".

The series, based on a bestselling novel, first premiered in 2023 and quickly became one of the streaming platform’s most successful releases.

WATCH: The Night Agent season 2's trailer

Created by Shawn Ryan, known for The Shield and SWAT, the show follows Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, a low-level FBI agent who stumbles into a high-stakes conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of the US government.

Within days of its debut, the series was renewed for a second season, and in October 2024, Netflix confirmed that a third instalment was already in the works.

What is The Night Agent about?

© Netflix The Night Agent season 2 is coming to Netflix very soon

Peter's story begins with a simple job—handling late-night emergency calls in the White House basement. However, his world is turned upside down when he answers a call that draws him into a dangerous conspiracy involving a mole in the government.

Partnering with tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin, played by Luciane Buchanan, Peter sets out to uncover the truth behind the murder of Rose’s family while navigating a treacherous web of espionage and betrayal.

The new season sees Peter stepping into his role as a full-fledged FBI agent. His first major mission in Bangkok takes an unexpected turn, forcing him to go on the run yet again.

As he works to expose another major security threat, Peter reunites with Rose in a race against time to prevent a potential disaster.

What critics are saying

© Netflix Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent

The second season has received rave reviews, with critics praising its gripping plot and action-packed sequences.

The AV Club described it as: "A thrilling return with more confidence and a tighter pace."

They added: "It’s consistently entertaining for 10 hours, rarely succumbing to the Netflix sag that often sinks shows this long. It’s an easy, thrilling, one-weekend watch – the Netflix ideal."

Meanwhile, The Guardian likened the show to Homeland, calling it "breathtaking stuff" and stating: "There’s nothing original about making us hold our breath as someone who isn’t cut out for spy work attempts it under the noses of terrifying superiors, but The Night Agent knows how to deliver that thrill."

The i Paper awarded the series four stars, labelling it "slick, engrossing pulp" with compelling storytelling.

Fan reactions to the series

© Netflix The Night Agent season 2 is coming soon

Viewers have taken to social media to express their excitement about the latest season. Many praised Gabriel's performance and the fast-paced plot.

One fan wrote on X: "Binge-watched The Night Agent in one weekend! Absolutely gripping from start to finish."

Another added: "Peter Sutherland is the hero we didn't know we needed. Can’t wait for season 3 already!"

Despite some calling the storyline predictable, most viewers agree that the show offers the perfect mix of suspense, action, and intrigue.

What's next for The Night Agent?

© Netflix The Night Agent season 1 was a special season

With a third season already confirmed, fans can expect more twists and turns in Peter’s journey.

Details about the upcoming storyline are being kept under wraps, but insiders hint at an even bigger conspiracy involving international espionage and high-stakes political drama.

Until then, viewers can enjoy the first two seasons, now streaming on Netflix.

The Night Agent season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now.