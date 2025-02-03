Why didn't Mikey Graham join the Boyzone reunion? Find out where he is now

Mikey Graham refused to reunite with his Boyzone bandmates – Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch – in their new documentary series. The singer-songwriter, who has spoken openly about his mental health during the band's peak, was absent from a closing scene, in which Ronan, Keith and Shane got together for a drink.

In a heartbreaking moment, the camera cuts to Mikey, 52, who sits alone. "I wish them all the best, no grudges, no animosity, nothing," he began. "However, I don't want to go back to how I felt for many years. To see them, if it were for too long, would remind me of that. My future is far too important for me to waste it looking back at my past but I wish everybody well."

© Sky Mikey Graham has "no grudges, no animosity, nothing," towards his bandmates

Mikey, who now lives in rural Ireland, has retreated from the spotlight entirely. From 2004 to 2024, the star was married to his ex-wife, Karen Corradi, and together they share a daughter, Sienna Nicole, who was born in 2006. Mikey is also a proud father to his oldest daughter, Hannah, whom he welcomed with an unnamed partner in 1988.

As of 2022, Mikey has also become a grandfather, with Hannah giving birth to a daughter of her own named Bonnie. An extremely private person, Mikey revealed in Boyzone: No Matter What that he hasn't seen his bandmates since they last toured in 2019.

© Sky The singer felt it would be to difficult too reunite with his former band members in the docuseries

According to Mikey, his experience in Boyzone was "very different from the other guys", revealing that he struggled when manager Louis Walsh decided to place Ronan Keating and the late Stephen Gately up front.

"I was upset about it at the time, I tried to convey that but it fell upon deaf ears," he recalled in the documentary.

"It was a hard struggle for me through the years. My confidence that I had beforehand about music fell through the floor. It was a bit heartbreaking, I'll be honest with you, when you see an audience full of posters for Stephen and Ronan and Shane and Keith… and then you might see the odd one with Mikey."

"Remember, I was 21. As a kid that was tough, and Louis went from one day speaking with me to never speaking with me for seven years and I never knew why, I had absolutely no idea why. I just thought he didn't like me."

For a time, Louis and the rest of Boyzone perceived Mikey as quiet. According to Ronan, there was some awareness of his struggles, but as a group, they weren't encouraged to talk about their feelings or experiences.

In Mikey's own words, it was after he'd turned 24 that he found himself relying on alcohol to "get through the next few years… the sadness, the disenchantment."

"I was very frustrated, angry, depressed and because of all of that I would withdraw from the band," Mikey added.

© Getty Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Ronan Keating and Mikey Graham pictured in 1995

After the band went their separate ways in 2000, Mikey decided to reunite with Ronan, Shane and Keith on a final tour in 2019, but it wasn't without its challenges. "It had reached a complete stage of malignancy. I'd had enough," he said.

"There were things that happened that were cruel and I'm not going to express any more than that.

"We left Japan, some of us not talking with each other and yet we still had to do the final five nights in the (London) Palladium. I just wanted to get out of there. Get away from that toxic environment. I haven't seen anybody since that night. That's when I began to understand that I needed to make some changes."