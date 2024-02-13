Robbie Williams at 50: from Take That exit to substance abuse and happy marriage to Ayda

Happy Birthday, Robbie Williams! The singer-songwriter, who first made his name as one-fifth of the Nineties boyband Take That, celebrates a milestone birthday on Tuesday.

The popstar, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent, is known not only for his illustrious music career but also for his colourful personal life, from his star-studded romances to his struggle with substance abuse. As the singing sensation turns 50, we take a look back at his life and career…

Career beginnings and the formation of Take That

It all started in 1990 when Robbie's mum, Janet, read an advertisement seeking members for a new boy band and suggested her 16-year-old son audition for a place. Robbie was the youngest member of the group, joining Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Howard Donald in Take That.

The teen singing sensation quickly became a fan favourite, performing lead vocals for some of the group's earliest hits, including 'Could It Be Magic' and 'I Found Heaven'.

© Getty Robbie's mum Janet came across the ad for the Take That audition and encouraged Robbie to try out

Robbie's 'feud' with bandmate Gary Barlow

Over the years, there's been much speculation about the relationship between Robbie and his fellow bandmate Gary during their time in Take That.

Opening up about their rumoured feud in his Netflix documentary, Robbie said: "It seemed like there was one person being managed in Take That and it was Gary Barlow. As a young person, I would have been jealous of that and a lot of me resented him."

© Getty Images Robbie and Gary performing on stage in 1993

He went on to say: "I disliked Gary the most because he was the one who was supposed to have everything and the career, and I wanted to make him pay. I was vengeful," adding: "I'm sorry I treated Gary like that."

Substance abuse issues

As the group's popularity grew, Robbie began to struggle with mental health, alcoholism and addiction – issues that would eventually result in his departure from the band.

"I was ingesting everything I could get my hands on," Robbie said of his reckless behaviour with drugs and alcohol. "Ecstasy, cocaine, drinking - I'm literally drinking a bottle of vodka a night before going into rehearsals. So that's happening... that's happening every night."

© Getty Images Robbie suffered with his mental health and substance abuse during his time in Take That

Take That departure and early solo career

1995 is a year that Take That fans will never forget, as it marks the year that Robbie left the band. In July, the singer took a step back from the group during their Nobody Else world tour – a decision that sparked great upset amongst their fanbase and attracted wide media attention.

While it's been widely reported that Robbie left the band due to his issues with addiction and alcoholism, he opened up about the decision in his Netflix documentary that aired last year.

"The sense that I wasn't ready or capable to fulfil the role that was being asked of me was palpable," he said. "One day I went in for rehearsals, and then at lunchtime, they said, 'Rob, we need to have a band meeting.' I said to the boys I just couldn't be there anymore.

© Getty Images Robbie left Take That in 1995

"Then they said, 'Look, we wanna see if we can do this tour as a four-piece. What do you think?'

"And in the end, 'What do you think?' was me deciding to leave Take That."

The group officially disbanded on February 13 1996 – Robbie's 22nd birthday. Just a few months later, Robbie signed with Chrysalis Records and embarked on his solo career.

His first two singles, 'Old Before I Die' and a cover of George Michael's 'Freedom' landed a place at number two in the UK singles chart, with his debut album Life thru a Lens hitting number 11 on the UK Albums Chart.

© Ben Curtis - PA Images Robbie performing at the V98 Chelmsford festival in 1998

Robbie's fourth single, 'Angels', became a huge hit in Europe and Latin America, and remained in the British top ten for forty weeks, making it the 58th best-selling album in UK history with sales of over 2.4 million.

In 1998, the singer dropped his second album, I've Been Expecting You, which entered the charts at number one. His first single from the album, 'Millennium' secured Robbie his first solo Number 1 single in the UK, with 'She's The One' also landing the top spot.

Rise to stardom

The start of the millennium marked the release of Robbie's third album, Sing When You're Winning, which included the hit single 'Rock DJ'. The following year, he released his first Swing album, collaborating with the likes of Rupert Everett, Nicole Kidman, Jon Lovitz and Jane Horrocks.

After winning a string of BRIT Awards, Robbie set his sights on America and signed a record-breaking deal £80 million contract with EMI, prompting the release of his fifth studio album, Escapology.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Robbie carved out a successful solo career after leaving Take That

This was followed by three consecutive concerts at Knebworth Festival in 2003, where he played to 125,000 people each night, making it the biggest event in UK music history.

Star-studded dating history

Before meeting his now-wife Ayda Williams, Robbie was linked to various famous faces, including Spice Girls Mel C and Geri Halliwell, whom he briefly dated in the mid-90s and early noughties respectively.

He also had an on-and-off relationship with All Saints singer Nicola Appleton after they met on Top Of The Pops in 1997. After several months of dating the pair got engaged but called things off just a few weeks later.

© Steven Sweet/Shutterstock Robbie and Nicole Appleton in 1998

In her autobiography, Together, released in 2002, Nicole revealed that she had aborted her and Robbie's baby and said she had been pressured by her record company.

Move to Los Angeles and meeting Ayda Field

In 2006, Robbie relocated to Los Angeles, where he continued to focus on his solo career and release more albums. In the same year, he met his future wife Ayda Field, an actress who rose to fame playing Angela Moroni on Days of Our Lives.

The couple first crossed paths at a party after working together on a UFO documentary that Robbie was producing for Radio 4. While Ayda previously admitted that she felt the pair had "nothing in common" when she first met the 'Angels' hitmaker, it didn't take long before sparks were flying between the two.

© Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Robbie and Ayda first met in 2006

"There was just this moment where we were laughing and I cannot even tell you what happened. It was like the universe opened up," Ayda revealed in Robbie's Netflix documentary.

Her husband added: "I had this moment where I felt I'd known her forever."

WATCH: Ayda Field Williams reveals her perfect date night with husband Robbie

Stint in rehab

During the early days of his romance with Ayda, Robbie was dealing with addiction and told his girlfriend that he had to get better before the couple could be with one another.

"I understood it because I saw that he was unwell. I just want you to get better. Whatever you need to do and I was just so crestfallen. He was my soulmate and then he was gone," Ayda explained in the series.

© Jeff Kravitz Robbie checked into rehab in 2007

Opening about his addiction, Robbie, who was diagnosed with depression in his early 20s, said; "Everybody knew I was in trouble, but they didn't care, I'd gone past the point of no return. My life had spiralled out of control so severely that my manager understood what needed to happen, I needed to be carted off to rehab.

"I used to drink and do drugs because it helped me not feel this way, when you strip that away all the everything comes up that you've been suppressing and I’ve been suppressing that for years. I’m depressed and I’m mentally ill."

On his 33rd birthday in 2007, Robbie checked into rehab after taking Class A and prescription drugs.

After seeking treatment, the singer left the rehabilitation centre and reunited with Ayda. By 2009, the couple were engaged.

Take That reunion

In 2010, Robbie delighted fans with his surprise return to Take That. Together, they released the hugely successful album, Progress, before embarking on a successful tour across the UK and Europe.

While he remained a part of the band, Robbie chose not to be involved in the group's seventh and eighth studio albums, instead focusing on his solo career. He did, however, reunite with his bandmates for a special 40-minute virtual performance during the coronavirus lockdown of May 2020.

© Dave J Hogan The band reunited in 2010

Happy marriage to Ayda and becoming a dad

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at their Los Angeles home in August 2010 before going on to welcome four children: Teddy, 11, Charlie, nine, Colette, five, and three-year-old Beau.

© Dave Benett Robbie and Ayda share three children together

The couple, who split their time between London and LA, are planning on renewing their vows in celebration of 15 years of marriage next year. Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, Ayda said she hopes her mother Gwen and her 18-year-old dog Poupette, who featured in the couple's wedding, will be there. "I do think with my mom's health and if Poupette can hold on one more year, we will do a 15-year anniversary renewal," she said. "There are a lot of relatives and people who need to stay alive, but yes, let's do it!"