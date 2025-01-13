Exclusive: Eric Clapton announces theatrical release of Unplugged session ahead of milestone 80th birthday

Eric Clapton's MTV Unplugged session will be returning to theaters for two days only, 33 years after the best-selling musician's iconic performance took place.

During the intimate performance, which took place at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, the superstar reimagined his catalog with first-time acoustic arrangements of hits including "Layla," and "Tears of Heaven".

The studio album went on to win six Grammys including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Watch the trailer for theatrical release of Eric Clapton's 1992 Unplugged session

Extended, remixed and remastered, the new film, ERIC CLAPTON UNPLUGGED…OVER 30 YEARS LATER, will feature exclusive content of the singer discussing his inspiration behind songs, as well as performances with the crew before he took the stage, all of which have been seamlessly interwoven with the original footage.

The 90-minute special titled will premiere in select US and UK theaters on Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28, 2025 before it is available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Wednesday, February 12, 2025 globally.

Eric Clapton's 1992 Unplugged session will air on Paramount+

The recording took place on January 16 1992, 10 days after BBC Radio 1 gave away 150 pairs of tickets for the taping. Eric was joined by his band including Andy Fairweather Low, Nathan East, Steve Ferrone, Ray Cooper, and Katie Kissoon and Tessa Niles.

The live album was released in August, eight months later, and sold over 26 million copies worldwide, and became the best-selling live album of all time.

© Getty Images for Crossroads Guit Eric performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2023

Eric, who will turn 80 on March 30, is the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was inducted as a solo artist and separately as a member of the Yardbirds and of Cream.

Outside of music, he has been a lifelong philanthropist; Eric founded the Crossroad Centre in Antigua to help others to overcome addiction to drugs and alcohol, and launched the Crossroads Guitar Festival, which has been held seven times since 1999, with guests – including Keith Urban, John Mayer and Sheryl Crow – all chosen to perform by Eric personally.

All proceeds go towards the center.

© Getty Images The then Prince of Wales (L) meets Eric backstage after The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010

His career has also seen him collaborate with King Charles' The Prince's Trust, the leading UK youth charity, which provides training, personal development, business start up support, mentoring, and advice.

Eric has known King Charles for decades; the then-Prince Charles was in the audience at a benefit concert in London in 1984 by Eric Clapton for the A.R.M.S. charity.

He has also supported London’s Air Ambulance Charity, and in 2019 he reunited with Prince William at a gala for the organization, with the heir to the throne making a rare confession to life with his children, as he shared he has little to no time for hobbies anymore.

"With the children it's quite hard to get the time off," said William, before adding: "Any free time I do get I sleep!"

© Corbis via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II meets Eric at the "Music Day At The Palace" event at Buckingham Palace

Eric received a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2004.