Chicago Fire: the cast's real-life friendships behind the scenes

David Eigenberg and Eamonn Walker are among Chicago Fire's longest-serving cast members, becoming close friends after collaborating on 12 seasons of the NBC drama.

Back in 2016, David shared a selfie alongside his co-star. "That's me and my best guy ... Ever. Love this man," he noted in the caption.

Joining TVMeg for an interview in 2021, the duo explained that they challenge each other on set. "David will come up to me, or I'll go up to him – and, you know, we were having a discussion yesterday. We really want the scenes to work" said Eamonn.

"We're still challenging each other to be the best we can be, and the fact that we are doing that nine years later, it speaks volumes," he continued. "So, the audience will never get to see that, but I can guarantee you that when we're in the middle of a scene and David has got that look in his eye, I'll turn around and go, 'Go again.' He'll go, 'Really?' [I'll] go, 'Yeah, go again.'"

Opening up about their bond, Eamonn added: "We care about each other, and we care about the job still because of the love of the people that are here and the family that we have. So, that's never going to go away. I know that now."