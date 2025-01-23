Taylor Kinney makes rare comment about close relationship with Chicago Fire 'wife' Miranda Rae Mayo

For ten years Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo have worked together on Chicago Fire with their characters going from friends to lovers to spouses.

Now, Taylor has made a rare comment about their relationship in a sweet new video shared by NBC to honor Miranda, with the actor admitting that they have "become pretty tight knit" over the years, "like a surrogate family of sorts".

Miranda stars as Lieutenant Stella Kidd; Kidd married Lieutenant Kelly Severide, played by Taylor, with the help of their firehouse family in the season 10 finale titled 'The Magnificent City of Chicago'.

NBC shared the video on social media, captioning it: "An absolute icon! Chicago Fire returns tonight 9/8c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock."

© Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

Miranda's co-stars Joe Minoso, Hanako Greensmith and Daniel Kyri all also appeared in the video. Joe, who plays Firefighter Joe Cruz shared that Miranda "is 100% herself all the time and I think a lot of that energy and that effervescence is what Miranda brings to Kidd".

"It's really nice to see this badass female character who is such a boss and that really mirrors Miranda Rae Mayo," added Daniel.

© NBC Kidd and Severide got married at the end of season 10

Kidd and Severide, known as Stellaride, have become a cornerstone of the series, and Miranda previously told HELLO! that although she offers her own perspective to the writers the direction of the couple is "really their vision".

"I don't know how much input Taylor has had - he has his own relationship with the showrunners and producers being one of the foundational elements of the show - but I do believe though, that if he really hated working with me, it would be very easy for him to ask them to get me off the show," she said.

"And he hasn't done that which I am very grateful for!"

Kidd will find herself in danger in the One Chicago crossover

On January 29, Chicago Fire fans will get to see Kidd take center stage in the first crossover with Chicago PD and Chicago Med since 2019.

The NBC shows will come together for the first crossover in five years with the teams focusing on a possible gas explosion leaving over 50 victims in need of help.

The first trailer was released on January 22 and revealed Kidd may be in trouble as she is below ground helping people off the L train when Battalion Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) calls on her to "evacuate immediately" as the tunnel begins to collapse.

"People are still on that train, including my wife!" Lieutenant Severide says of Stella, Ruzek and the victims to an unknown person before the clip ends with a devastated Kelly in tears.