Taylor Kinney reveals surprise wedding to model Ashley Cruger – here's how she made it official

Taylor Kinney is no longer just Kelly Severide, he is now also officially a married man!

The Chicago Fire star, 42, married model Ashley Cruger on April 30 after two years of dating.

This is the first marriage for the actor – who has kept the romance largely private and not spoken about it save for a few glimpses on social media – though he was previously engaged to Lady Gaga, who he dated for five years before calling it quits in 2016.

While Taylor has yet to share details of their surprise wedding, a rep for him told People that the two made things official with "a small, private ceremony in Chicago," where Taylor recently finished filming the 12th season of the hit NBC procedural.

Ashley, who has now changed her Instagram handle to Ashley Kinney, did however share a subtle nod to her new relationship status on Instagram shortly after news of their recent nuptials became public.

She first shared a photo on her Instagram stories in which she and her new hubby are resting on a rock by a river, smiling ear to ear, simply captioned with a red heart emoji.

© Instagram

The sweet pic was followed by an even more heartwarming photo in which Taylor appears with Ashley hoisted on his back, and her massive diamond ring is on full display. She aptly captioned the photo with: "Mr. & Mrs. Kinney," and a smiling face emoji.

The first time Ashley made an appearance on Taylor's Instagram was in a March 3 post in 2022, when he shared a photo of her looking at him with a stern look while she was getting her nails done at a salon.

© Arnold Jerocki/WireImage The newlyweds in 2022

The following April, she did her own hard launch when she shared a photo of the two together while attending a race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

They made their big event debut that same month, when they attended Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge, a charity event in Deer Valley, Utah, where they posed for plenty of loved up shots by the slopes.