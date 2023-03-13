Ke Huy Quan wins Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in emotional fashion The Indiana Jones star is experiencing a career resurgence

Ke Huy Quan, as predicted, took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor on Oscar night for his performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The star delivered a tear-jerker of a speech similar to those from previous ceremonies, surrounded by A-listers in their best glitz and glam, which you can check out in the video below.

Ke Huy Quan breaks down in tears in emotional Oscars speech

The actor had emerged as the frontrunner for the prize thanks to his wins at major precursor ceremonies like the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards.

His strongest competitor was Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin, who won the BAFTA Award over the former child star.

Key Huy Quan's comeback in the film industry has been warming fans' hearts left and right, and they can't help but wonder what he was up to in the decades prior.

The actor first shot to fame back in 1984, when he was only 13 years old and starred as Short Round alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, later starring as Data in 1985's The Goonies, both of which had Steven Spielberg behind them.

Ke Huy Quan was a major frontrunner this awards season

However, his career in acting was initially short-lived, and he went on to get a film degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, later working as a stunt coordinator and assistant director for the next two decades.

Though it is unclear when they married, during his winning speech at several of the ceremonies, he was sure to acknowledge his wife, who goes by Echo, and was right next to him during his biggest moments.

The Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All At Once has received major critical acclaim and is the frontrunner on Oscars night, having picked up ten nods.

The actor was able to reconnect with several figures from his early days of stardom

Alongside the newly minted winner, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis have also been recognized for their performances in the film.

