Where to shop Holly Willoughby's iconic hiking boots she debuts on her new show Celebrity Bear Hunt

Holly Willoughby caused these hiker boots to sell out and now she's joined forces to bring them back.

I know a few years have passed since Holly stood in for Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celeb presenting duties, but the boots she made famous on her stint in the jungle still live rent-free in my head.

I wanted to snap up a pair of the Nanette hiker boots back in the day, but everyone had the same idea - they sold out in record time and the brand Grenson’s site crashed under the demand. But, praise the fashion gods, they’re back in stock and here’s the twist - Holly has worked with the brand to create new versions of her beloved boots. Wow-wee!

So what’s the score? Well, Holly sat down with the design team to come up with three different pairs of boots. Perhaps the most versatile IMO is the black version, for which she added a detachable strap which fits over the upper and under the sole of the boot. It has elastic underneath, O-rings on the side and is opened using a popper on the outside (you need to open it to get the boos on and off) The thing that detail that really grabbed my attention? The chunky and funky green plaid laces she chose for the boots. My fave by far!

Grenson x Holly Willoughby Nanette Boots - black © Grenson £365 AT GRENSON



For the second pair, Holly reworked the brand’s signature tan Nanette boot with the addition of another detachable strap which is very similar to the one you see in the black pair, except it features a stylish basketweave detail. This vibe of this design is a little more delicate than the black boots and I adore the rich tan colour.

Grenson x Holly Willoughby Nanette Boots - tan © Grenson £365 AT GRENSON



And last but not least, the TV star dreamt up a fabulous animal print design, fully embracing the jungle theme! These would really get you noticed, with leopard print on leather with a snakeskin texture. Crafted with a grey-brown base and a black-brown print, these boots feature wide, flat laces in a crossover design. A sturdy strap wraps around the ankle, crossing at the front and secured with a solid brass buckle.

Grenson x Holly Willoughby Nanette Boots - leopard © Grenson £365 AT GRENSON



The boots are currently available in all sizes from 3 to 8, including half sizes, though we predict a sell-out, after she wears them in her new Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt. We spy the boots on the show's poster so we're certain she'll be wearing them when it airs 5 February.

© Netflix Holly can be seen wearing the boots in the promo poster for Celebrity Bear Hunt

It's worth noting that the price point is higher than the original Nanette boots retailed for back in the day.

A pair will set you back £365, but honestly - this is an investment piece that will last you a decade and more if you look after them. You can also get them re-soled, extending their life even further. They are extremely well made. Just to give you an idea of the craftsmanship - it takes up to eight weeks from Grenson to finish a pair of shoes and involves well over 200 individual processes.

I do love to take a deep dive into the reviews section whenever I’m recommending a product to our lovely readers, and unfortunately, there are currently no reviews for the new boots. However, I’m very familiar with the brand and the original Nanette boots, and have read many online message board reviews that sing their praises.

Case in point, this from Mumsnet: “I love my Nannettes and have never looked back. They are utterly fabulous - look great with most outfits, comfortable, well made, practical.”

This fashion blogger devoted a whole post to her Nanettes. The two things that stood out for me from the review? “They require virtually no wearing in, I’d heard this rumour on the grapevine but wasn’t sure if it was a bit of an urban legend. Turns out, the rumours were true.”

Also: “The best part about them is the weight, they are SO light, and when I think of chunky boots I think of them being heavy, getting blisters, wearing them in round the house and generally sore feet. I haven’t found this to be the case with the Nanettes at all.”

I’m pretty much sold - and one extra tip if you are going to invest in a pair - you can completely switch up the look of the boots just by changing the laces! If you don’t believe me, check out these Liberty laces - instant spring makeover, wouldn’t you agree?