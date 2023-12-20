Michael Strahan shares cryptic message about being his 'own worst enemy' after GMA hiatus

Michael Strahan shared a cryptic post on Tuesday that no doubt raised some alarm bells after he admitted he is his "own worst enemy".

The 'GMA' star is finally back on the morning show following an extended hiatus last month due to a "personal family matter", but judging by his latest Instagram Story, it appears Michael still has some unresolved issues on his mind.

Michael reshared a quote from himself that was originally posted by his entertainment agency, SMAC Entertainment. It read: "We're our own worst enemy. You doubt yourself more than anybody else ever will. If you can get past that, you can be successful."

Alongside the quote, the former NFL star added: "The person who is hardest on you is usually yourself. #RaiseYourGame."

Michael returned to 'GMA' on November 15 but didn't divulge the reason behind his absence. He received a warm welcome from his co-anchors, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts, who was almost in tears over his return.

© Instagram Michael Strahan shared a cryptic post on Instagram

"We have tears of joy," Robin said as she looked fondly at her friend and colleague. "Because Michael is back." George nodded his head as Michael then added: "It is great to be back with both of you. It is great to be back. Thank you guys."

On November 6, an ABC News spokesperson revealed to HELLO! that the beloved TV anchor was dealing with personal matters. "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," a representative for the network shared in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

© Getty Images Michael Strahan returned to 'GMA' on November 15

The 51-year-old TV personality was also absent from Fox's NFL Sunday, with Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee telling viewers Michael was "dealing with a personal family matter".

It's been a year of big change for Michael, who became an empty nester at the end of August following his 19-year-old twins' enrollment at college. Isabella moved to California to study at the University of Southern California, while Sophia went off to Duke College in North Carolina.

Michael's return was welcomed by co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

When Isabella received her acceptance to USC, Michael couldn't contain his excitement as he praised his daughter's accomplishments on Instagram. He penned: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can't wait to continue to watch you shine!!"

When Michael moved Sophia into her new home at Duke, he wrote on Instagram: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to crush college life!! #DukeDad."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan's daughters have moved away for college

Speaking about his daughters' decisions to go to separate schools during an appearance on 'The View', Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard. I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

He added: "They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade. They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other."

Michael Strahan with his son, Michael Jnr., and his eldest daughter, Tanita

Michael is also father to grown-up children, Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

