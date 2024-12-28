Michael Strahan's model daughter announces 'I'm back' with extraordinary bikini photos

Isabella Strahan is soaking up the sun and enjoying everything life has to offer her after a lengthy health battle — and she looks and feels amazing.

The daughter of Michael Strahan wowed fans with an update from the Bahamas where she's having a glorious vacation.

Alongside several photos of herself and her twin Sophia on the dreamy white shores of Albany, Isabella wrote: "And we're back."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan addresses daughter's cancer battle

She looked radiant, rocking her short hair — which she recently revealed is growing back after chemotherapy — and a tiny floral bikini.

Michael owns a beautiful home in the Bahamas and he regularly escapes New York for the spectacular location.

While it's not clear who joined them this year for their getaway, there's no doubt the family will be revelling in the time together.

Michael — who is a dad to four grown children — recently opened up about Isabella's battle with a brain tumor and how he balances his busy work schedule and family life.

© Instagram Isabella is cancer-free

While Michael continues to ramp up his entrepreneurial and hosting ventures, in a recent conversation with Forbes, he spoke about considering retirement and revealed that he even had a "window" in mind.

He explained that he had "a soft landing in mind," although added: "I won't go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually you'll just find me on the golf course."

© Getty Images Michael is a proud dad

The former NFL star is a GMA host, has his own game show, Pyramid, and serves as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday. Not to mention his Michael Strahan brand of clothing and men's skincare range.

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Michael confessed: "I like company, I like vacations. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

© Instagram Michael with his girlfriend Kayla and twin daughters

Michael also insists it's important to teach his kids the right work ethic.

"That's why I work hard. I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."

© Instagram Isabella with Kayla over Christmas

He loves nothing more than to kick back and have some down time and said of home life: "When I get home, there is no focus. I want to relax. I don't work to come home and bring the stress of work home, then I'm still working."

Michael added: "When you have kids, you find out that's what life is all about. I try to be a great parent."