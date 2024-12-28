Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan's model daughter announces 'I'm back' with extraordinary bikini photos
Subscribe
Michael Strahan's model daughter announces 'I'm back' with extraordinary bikini photos
A model walks the runway forÂ KB Swim during Paraiso Miami Beach at The Paraiso Tent on July 17, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.© Getty Images

Michael Strahan's model daughter announces 'I'm back' with extraordinary bikini photos

The 20-year-old twin has battled cancer

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Isabella Strahan is soaking up the sun and enjoying everything life has to offer her after a lengthy health battle — and she looks and feels amazing. 

The daughter of Michael Strahan wowed fans with an update from the Bahamas where she's having a glorious vacation. 

Alongside several photos of herself and her twin Sophia on the dreamy white shores of Albany, Isabella wrote: "And we're back."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Michael Strahan addresses daughter's cancer battle

She looked radiant, rocking her short hair — which she recently revealed is growing back after chemotherapy — and a tiny floral bikini. 

Michael owns a beautiful home in the Bahamas and he regularly escapes New York for the spectacular location. 

View post on Instagram
 

While it's not clear who joined them this year for their getaway, there's no doubt the family will be revelling in the time together. 

Michael — who is a dad to four grown children — recently opened up about Isabella's battle with a brain tumor and how he balances his busy work schedule and family life.

Photo shared by Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella on Instagram November 2024 ahead of a USC football game© Instagram
Isabella is cancer-free

While Michael continues to ramp up his entrepreneurial and hosting ventures, in a recent conversation with Forbes, he spoke about considering retirement and revealed that he even had a "window" in mind.

He explained that he had "a soft landing in mind," although added: "I won't go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually you'll just find me on the golf course."

TV personality Michael Strahan (C) with Sophia Strahan (L) and Isabella Strahan (R) attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 at Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Michael is a proud dad

The former NFL star is a GMA host, has his own game show, Pyramid, and serves as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday. Not to mention his Michael Strahan brand of clothing and men's skincare range. 

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Michael confessed: "I like company, I like vacations. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point." 

Michael Strahan celebrates his daughters Sophia and Isabella's birthdays at Disney with his girlfriend Kayla Quick© Instagram
Michael with his girlfriend Kayla and twin daughters

Michael also insists it's important to teach his kids the right work ethic. 

"That's why I work hard. I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."

Photo shared by Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan on Instagram Stories, of her attending Alo Yoga's Christmas party with her dad's girlfriend Kayla Quick© Instagram
Isabella with Kayla over Christmas

He loves nothing more than to kick back and have some down time and said of home life: "When I get home, there is no focus. I want to relax. I don't work to come home and bring the stress of work home, then I'm still working."

Michael added: "When you have kids, you find out that's what life is all about. I try to be a great parent."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More