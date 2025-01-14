Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella makes appearance in NYC after leaving LA amid wildfires

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is making the most out of her time back home, even if it's bittersweet.

Though the model, 21, was in large part raised in New York City and graduated from high school there, since last year, she has for the most part lived in Los Angeles as a student of the University of Southern California, save for the time she spent getting treatment in North Carolina for her medulloblastoma, from which she is now in remission.

Her return to Los Angeles has however been seemingly possibly impacted by the ongoing wildfire crisis there, which has burned over 30,000 acres of the city and left thousands without homes.

This week, Isabella took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself attending the latest New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, which they lost 124-119 to the Detroit Pistons.

She first posted a photo of herself on the court, wearing a fitted, charcoal gray long-sleeve with baggy jeans and gold hoop earrings paired with a coordinating sequin bag, and later reposted a video in which she appeared sitting courtside alongside boxer Ben Garcia.

Isabella returned to USC in August of last year, a couple weeks after she was officially declared cancer free, just shy of a year after her October 2023 diagnosis.

Recently, both she and her dad Michael opened up to Town & Country about the family's "crazy year," and how now with the brunt of her cancer journey behind her, Isabella is working on regaining her balance, her weight, and her regular life back. "I think in the long run we'll figure out a way to benefit from it," Michael said of the experience, though added: "The process was a lot scarier than we imagined."

"Seeing her come out of surgery, and all the things she had to learn how to do again. You just pray that everything gets back to normal," he explained.

The doting dad continued: "There were times when we said, 'We know it's painful and tough, but it's temporary,'" and maintained: "The last year is one we hope to forget, but at the same time it's shown us a lot of important things about who she is and about who we are and about how we show up for each other as a family."

Further speaking on how her cancer battle changed her and her relationship with her family, Isabella said: "I'm happy to be here," and emphasized: "I think this year has made me stronger. The people in your life are what makes it enjoyable. Now I don't say no to anything. I don't think, 'I'll do it next week. You don't know what next week will look like."

Michael agreed that he now lives his life "more in the moment," and that he is "more gentle in a lot of ways." He said: "I always loved and appreciated my family, but sometimes you're just working, working, working. Now I work, but I see an end to that, because I want to spend time with my family. It's the most important thing. I love that my girls are in college and I have the ability to go and spend time with them."

"We've always been a close family, but this last year has given me some perspective. At the end of the day the most important thing is your kids, your family, your mom, your father, your other loved ones — and just to hold them close to you, and your friends as well. Now I wake up every day and enjoy that day, more so than looking to next week, next month, or next year," he added.