Michael Strahan makes emotional return to GMA as co-anchors show support

Michael Strahan is back on Good Morning America after a week-long absence from his usual hot seat alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

In the 53-year-old anchor's absence, his colleague Rebecca Jarvis hosted the show alongside veterans Robin and George, while also sharing the news of his upcoming family documentary.

Michael will feature in Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer alongside his ex-wife Jean Muggli and daughter Sophia Strahan as his daughter Isabella recaps her journey with medulloblastoma last year.

A first trailer for the documentary was shared on GMA on January 29, for which Michael was present, and the tear jerking preview was enough to supply the emotion on set.

Michael, Robin, George and Pop News host Lara Spencer shared the heartfelt trailer, which saw lots of confessionals and tears from twins Isabella and Sophia, 20, plus Jean, as well as footage from hospital visits, surgery and private family time.

"You don't really think the worst until you get told the worst," Isabella says in the first look, after which the three anchors looked to Michael to make sure he was okay, with Robin reassuringly rubbing his arm.

"That was a rough start, it got happier at the end," he joked at first, admitting the experience was "hard to relive." Lara praised his family, Isabella in particular, for making a difference for others her age when it comes to journeys with cancer, relating to her mother's recent cancer diagnosis as well.

"She's been amazing, and I think it's helped a lot of people," the dad-of-four responded, turning to Robin, who he has touted as a major support system thanks to her own experiences battling cancer.

"As you always say, 'make your mess your message'. And she's done that, and she's a survivor and a thriver," he sweetly told her, who patted his arm in solidarity. Lara added that Isabella was also a huge influence and inspiration for "our girls," referencing her daughter Katharine and George's two daughters, Elliott and Harper.

"She's such an inspiration and role model to kids everywhere her age," Lara sweetly continued. "Thank you to Isabella, thank you to you for having the courage to share it with us. It's a must watch."

Michael also recalled, during a conversation with People, the invaluable piece of advice he received from Robin, who shared Isabella's story on the air with her father for the first time.

"She said, 'You think when you have cancer you're going to wake up every day and think, Oh, I have cancer.' But she said, 'At some point, you wake up and you just live. You don't even think about it.'"

"I can't wait for Isabella to get back to that point," he added. "When she feels 'I'm back to normal me.' And I think that will be a moment of completion. She's already back at school but back to where she feels normal again and this doesn't even cross her mind."

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer arrives on ABC on February 5, and will be available on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.