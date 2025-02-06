Amandaland viewers issue same demand after release of anticipated Motherland spin-off

The hotly-anticipated Motherland spin-off, Amandaland, premiered on the BBC on Wednesday night and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the episodes.

The sitcom follows the life of snobbish mum Amanda (played by Lucy Punch), as she settles her two children into secondary school in South Harlesden (or SoHa), having downsized from Chiswick following her divorce.

WATCH: Have you watched Amandaland?

Taking to social media, fans who have already binge-watched all six episodes have demanded a second season. One person penned: "Finished all of #amandaland need another series ASAP," while another added: "I NEED SERIES TWO IMMEDIATELY THANK YOU! #amandaland."

© BBC Lucy Punch stars in the series

A third person wrote: "Me hacking into @BBCOneto greenlight series 2 of #Amandaland after binging the first series tonight! My icon and legend," while another added: "#Amandaland was everything I expected and more! Let's hope for a series two commission with cameo appearances from Julia, Liz and Kevin."

© BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery Joanna Lumley reprises her role in the show

Viewers were full of praise for the new series, with one person writing: "Just finished watching every episode of #Amandaland and I regret nothing. It sits beautifully alongside Motherland. It's brilliantly written, laugh-out-loud funny and had just the right amount of cringe. A worthy spin-off," while another praised leading star Lucy: "I'm sorry but #Amandaland legit killed me off… I thought after #Motherland ended I wouldn't bother but omg seriously #LucyPunch and #PhilippaDunne together are iconic."

For those yet to tune into the show, it follows the recently divorced Amanda who has been forced to downsize to South Harlesden.

© BBC Viewers called for a second season

The synopsis continues: "With both Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco-anxiety," reads the synopsis. "Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone."

Joanna Lumley also stars in the series, reprising her role as Amanda's mum Felicity, alongside Philippa Dunne as Amanda's long-suffering friend, Anne.

© BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery The series is available on BBC iPlayer

Meanwhile, Samuel Anderson (Gavin & Stacey) plays Mal, alongside Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Della, Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as Fi, Ekow Quartey (Trying) as JJ and Peter Serafinowicz (The Gentlemen) as Johannes.

Amandaland is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.