Daisy May Cooper reveals 'really stressful' reason why filming was suddenly halted on Am I Being Unreasonable? series 2

Daisy May Cooper revealed that she had to stop filming series two of Am I Being Unreasonable? halfway through the shoot when her baby son arrived seven weeks before his due date.

The 38-year-old, who stars as Nic in the comedy-thriller, opened up about her son Benji's surprise arrival at the launch of series two.

© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/James Pardon Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli star in Am I Being Unreasonable?

"I was pregnant when we started filming and then my son was born seven weeks early, so we had to stop filming right in the middle," she told HELLO! and other press.

"I have a brilliant son, but it was really stressful," added the star, who shares her son with her partner, Anthony Huggins, and is also a mum to daughter Pip, seven, and son Jack, four, from a previous marriage.

© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell Filming was paused halfway through

Chiming in, Daisy's co-star and co-writer Selin Hizli, who plays Jen, was full of praise for the This Country actress. "I don't know how she did it," she said. "It was a huge amount to do and she was amazing."

WATCH: The trailer for Am I Being Unreasonable? series 2

Series two of Am I Being Unreasonable? picks up where the first season left off, with Nic "mid panic attack". Has she got away with murder? "Quite possibly," teases the synopsis.

"Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps? Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not so trustworthy best friend Jen," the synopsis continues.

"Nic's Husband Dan has taken up rollerblading to channel his mid-life crisis. Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is someone playing tricks on her?"

© BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell Dustin Demri-Burns returns as Dan, alongside Lenny Rush as Ollie

Alongside Daisy and Selin, Lenny Rush (Doctor Who, Dodger) will return as Nic's son Ollie. Other stars reprising their roles include Dustin Demri-Burns (Cardinal Burns, Slow Horses), David Fynn (Daddy Issues), Juliet Cowan (Back to Life), Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens), Georgie Glenn (Call the Midwife), Beatie Edney (Poldark), Amanda Wilkin (The Split), Helen Ann Bauer (Live at the Apollo), Marek Larwood (We Are Klang) and Karla Crome (Under the Dome). It is filmed in Bristol and the West Country.

Fans can also expect an epic line-up of guest stars, including Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tom Davis (Wonka, King Gary), Denise Black (Queer as Folk), Jamali Maddix (Never Mind the Buzzcocks), British rapper and poet Kojey Radical and Daisy's brother, Charlie Cooper.

Am I Being Unreasonable? begins on Wednesday 5 February at 9.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Report by Iona MacRobert.