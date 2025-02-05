Amandaland star Lucy Punch's secret home anguish revealed

Lucy Punch is back as Amanda in the Motherland spin-off, Amandaland – and in the series, she has been forced to downsize after a divorce, but in real life, Lucy's home worries have been much more serious.

The actress was born in Hammersmith, West London but now she lives in Los Angeles with her husband and her two sons who are seven and three, and her US home was recently under threat by the devastating LA wildfires. In a dramatic turn of events, the family had to be evacuated from their residence for safety, but luckily it was left unscathed.

"We'd all been looking at our phones, going, '[expletive] hell, help,' and crying," Lucy revealed to The Independent, when speaking about the incident.

Lucy keeps her private life under wraps, and she doesn't even have social media so fans have not seen any glimpses into her home.

Why does Lucy live in the US?

In a 2021 interview with The Independent, she candidly revealed: "I moved to the States because I kept getting cast as posh idiots. I was like: 'This is boring. I know I can do more than this.'"

However, her adjustment to the US wasn't easy. "It's very: 'Just do it, then get out.' It's disrespectful. Here, it's a much friendlier, cosier process. You come in and have a cup of tea and talk about yourself. There, no one cares. You're just sitting in a room with 10 people who look vaguely like you."

What is Amandaland about?

Post-divorce, Amanda is faced with having to downsize while navigating parenting her teenage kids as the family has upped sticks from Chiswick to South Harlesden. With new characters joining Amanda and her crew, there are still a few familiar faces on the show including Joanna Lumley as her elegant mother Felicity and Amanda's ride-or-die, the long-suffering Anne, played by Philippa Dunne.



It's all available to binge on BBC iPlayer

Sharon Horgan, show creator and co-founder of production company Merman, shared her excitement at showcasing "the next challenges of parenthood". She said in a statement: "I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland. There's such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda and Anne, not to mention Felicity. "