Amandaland's Philippa Dunne's child is already following in her footsteps – details

Philippa Dunne is back on our screens with Amandaland and we can't wait to watch the spin-off from Motherland, which focuses on breakout character Amanda, played by Lucy Punch.

Philippa has been on our screens for over a decade with roles in The Walshes, Bodies and Derry Girls, with the new series reuniting her with former co-star Siobhan McSweeney.

And it appears that the star's young child might already be following in her footsteps, with the youngster making a surprise cameo appearance in Motherland.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Philippa revealed that she was pregnant during the coronavirus lockdowns and that the baby she carried around in the third series of Motherland was her own child.

© BBC/Merman Philippa revealed the baby she was carrying is her own child

"For the whole of lockdown, I was pregnant and I had a baby," she told the publication. "So I had that to focus on. My husband had to go to work the whole time, so I didn't have a lot of worries that most people had. I just stayed at home and kept myself healthy."

She added: "In Motherland season three, any time you see a real baby that I'm carrying around, that's my real baby in real life."

© BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery Philippa reprises her rold in Amandaland

Speaking about her pregnancy on The Six O'Clock Show, she reflected: "In a weird way it worked out to be perfect timing for me because I was always worried how I would work while being pregnant and of course when being pregnant coincided with the lockdown that worry was taken away from me.

"And it was good to have that to focus on instead of worrying about where's my next job coming from or when will we ever work again because the industry shut down completely."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Philippa has kept her personal life out of the spotlight

The actress has mostly kept her personal life out of the spotlight, not sharing further details about her child or partner.