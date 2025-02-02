Netflix viewers can't stop binge-watching new medical series fans claim is 'way better' than The Good Doctor

Netflix’s latest medical K-drama, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, is making waves with fans, who say it’s even more gripping than The Good Doctor. Since its release, the show has become a must-watch, with viewers bingeing through episodes in record time.

WATCH: The Trauma Code's official trailer

The perfect drama medical show fans

© Netflix The Trauma Code is proving to be a huge hit on Netflix

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is the perfect pick for fans of medical dramas such as The Good Doctor and House, offering intense storylines, emotional depth, and high-stakes medical emergencies. The series follows trauma surgeon Baek Kang-hyeok, who takes on the challenge of revamping a struggling university hospital’s trauma team.

Unlike the more light-hearted, slice-of-life feel of the other South Korean medical drama available to stream on Netflix, Hospital Playlist, The Trauma Code dives deep into the gritty realities of emergency medicine. Viewers are hooked on its fast-paced narrative, emotional performances, and gripping medical cases.

Fans can’t get enough

© Netflix Fans just cannot get enough of this new Netflix K-drama

Social media has been buzzing with reactions. Many fans have taken to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: “We need more and more seasons with all them.” Another commented: “The ONLY critic I have is that this drama was wayyyy too short. The perfect medical drama if you ask me! Witty, emotional, anxiety inducing at some points and perfectly written characters. I need a season 2!”

A behind-the-scenes video shared by Netflix has also gone viral, giving fans a glimpse of the intense production process and the dedication of the cast and crew.

Viewers praised the show’s authenticity, with one user saying: "The behind the scenes and the drama seemed similar to me coz why are they so chaotic like 5yrs old kids! I couldn’t stop laughing watching it all. I love this crew!"

A surprise connection to Hospital Playlist

© Netflix The Trauma Code and Hospital Playlist are in the same 'universe'

What’s even more exciting for K-drama fans is that The Trauma Code is set in the same universe as Hospital Playlist. In the first episode, there’s a subtle crossover when an announcement calls for Dr. Ahn Jeong-won from the paediatrics department—one of the beloved characters from Hospital Playlist.

While no characters from Hospital Playlist physically appear in The Trauma Code, the shared setting hints at potential crossovers in the future. The hospital where Baek Kang-hyeok works is the same one featured in Hospital Playlist, sparking fan theories about possible cameos in upcoming seasons.

Which is better: The Trauma Code or Hospital Playlist?

© Netflix The Trauma Code is a fan-favourite on Netflix

Although both dramas fall under the medical genre, they offer distinct experiences. The Trauma Code focuses on the adrenaline-pumping world of emergency care, filled with tense, high-stakes situations and complex trauma cases. It’s entirely set inside the hospital, and therefore it's a little bit darker and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

In contrast, Hospital Playlist offers a more relaxed, character-driven narrative, balancing medical cases with the personal lives and friendships of its doctors. While it still touches on emotional themes, it doesn’t carry the same intensity as The Trauma Code.

Is there a second season on the way?

© Netflix Will there be a second season of The Trauma Code?

With the overwhelming success of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, fans are already clamouring for a second season. Although Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed it yet, the show’s popularity makes a renewal highly likely.

If you’re a fan of medical dramas like The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, House, or Hospital Playlist, The Trauma Code is a must-watch. It’s packed with emotional storylines, heart-stopping medical emergencies, and complex characters that will keep you invested from start to finish.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is now streaming on Netflix.