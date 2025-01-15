Netflix's new true-crime drama is set to be the next number one hit

Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming new show Apple Cider Vinegar, and it looks seriously good. Based on a true story, the drama follows an Australian woman named Belle Gibson, who gains an online following after claiming that she is holistically treating her cancer. The only thing is that she was never diagnosed with cancer to begin with.

The official synopsis reads: "Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

WATCH: Kaitlyn Dever stars in the new Netflix show

"This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down."

The show stars Unbelievable and Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever as Belle, while Fear the Walking Dead's Alycia Debnam-Carey plays her frenemy, Milla Blake.

© Courtesy Of Netflix Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla in Apple Cider Vinegar

The show's writer, Samantha Stauss, opened up about what to expect from the series, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "“What we’ve tried to do in this series is to show that none of these issues are entirely black and white — we wanted it to live in the grey zone.

"It’s about showing what it’s like to be a young woman coping with the weightiest issues — life and death — but also staying open to the humor in the hardest moments."

© Courtesy Of Netflix Aisha Dee as Chanelle and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla

Fans have shared their excitement on social media, with one person posting: "A person faking Cancer in this series and Abby in S2 of The Last of Us? Kaitlyn Dever is really taking on the evil girl roles & I am ALL IN!"

Another person added: "Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam Carey are already fantastic actresses in their own right. Working together on #AppleCiderVinegar is going to generate so much awards buzz for them both."

© Courtesy Of Netflix Aisha Dee as Chanelle in Apple Cider Vinegar

So how much of the series is true? Belle Gibson is indeed a real person who is a convicted scammer after falsely claiming to have been diagnosed with brain cancer, and giving that impression that she was managing her symptoms through alternative medicine and diet. She later admitted to lying about the diagnosis.

She also pretended to donate profits to charities, and instead was believed to have used the money funding her wealthy lifestyle including renting a townhouse, purchasing designer clothes and going to luxury holidays.

When is Apple Cider Vinegar out?

The new show will be released on 6 February, so stay tuned!