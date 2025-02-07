George Stephanopoulos struggles to hide his true feelings about GMA co-star's bold new look

George Stephanopoulos left viewers in hysterics this week on Good Morning America, as the straight talking TV anchor struggled to hide how he really felt about his co-star's new look.

The Situation Room author, along with Robin Roberts, sat attempting to look as stoic as possible as they watched Sam Champion get a hair transformation live on the show.

Sam was given a long wig to put over his blonde hair, which was styled with bangs and choppy face framing layers to resemble the fashion-forward 'jellyfish haircut' which has been sported on A-listers including Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos' face is a picture as he watches his co-star get a new look

In footage shared on the GMA Instagram account, George in particular struggled not to pull a face as he watched Sam's new look unfold.

The light-hearted footage was captioned: "POV: Your friends don't like your new haircut," and fans were quick to have their say.

"George wants to say something so badly!" one wrote, while another remarked: "I love George's face here!" A third added: "George looks like he's repeating 'I'm on camera, I'm on camera, I'm on camera.'"

George has been an anchor on GMA since 2009, having relocated to New York City for the role, having previously been living in Washington D.C.

He had a hugely successful year in his career in 2024, with his book, The Situation Room, receiving rave reviews from readers, as well as being named a New York Times Bestseller.

This year, it was nominated for an an Audie Award in the non-fiction category. The synopsis of The Situation Room reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room.

And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

Away from work, George enjoys nothing more than spending time with his beloved family. He is married to author Ali Wentworth, and the couple share two grown-up daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

The couple are devoted parents and were initially devastated when their youngest, Harper, flew the nest.

When they dropped her off at college in August 2023, Ali wrote a heartfelt tribute to her youngest on social media.

She penned: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready! "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

The family now enjoy the quality time they have together during the holidays, and were recently reunited over Christmas, much to George and Ali's delight.