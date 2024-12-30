GMA's George Stephanopoulos makes personal remark about work in backstage video

George Stephanopoulos has had an eventful year at work, with many memorable moments.

The Good Morning America star looked back over the past 12 months in a recent backstage video posted on social media ahead of Christmas Day - which can be viewed below.

In the footage, George and his co-stars were asked about their highlight of the year, and the doting dad had the perfect answer.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Stephanopoulos opens up about work in backstage footage

The best-selling author didn't hesitate as he explained that spending time in London while working with his daughter Elliott stood out for him.

Elliott, 21, made a brief cameo on GMA back in March while her dad was reporting in the UK's capital shortly after the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis was announced.

© Raymond Hall George Stephanopoulos is a long-running anchor on GMA

Shortly before wrapping up his segment outside Buckingham Palace, George proudly announced to his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Rebecca Jarvis: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today."

Elliott then appeared on screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

© Getty Images George with his GMA co-stars

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

Elliott has since returned to NYC, with George recently giving an update on his two daughters during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

© Getty Images George with wife Ali Wentworth

He told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

© Instagram George and Ali have had an eventful year

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

© Nina Westervelt George and Ali with their two daughters

George shares his two daughters with wife Ali Wentworth, and the couple live in a stunning apartment in the Upper East Side.

It's been a busy year for the couple, in particular George, who earlier in the year released his best-selling book, The Situation Room. Mariska Hargitay, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been among the famous faces to back the book.