George Stephanopoulos called out by wife's best friend Brooke Shields in cheeky on-air moment

Brooke Shields used her best friend perks correctly when stopping by Good Morning America this week.

The supermodel is currently promoting her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, and stopped by the long-running morning show to do so.

Her appearance came just one day after she celebrated her best friend Ali Wentworth's milestone 60th birthday, and once on set, was quick to throw a couple cheeky zingers at the author's husband, anchor George Stephanopoulos.

As fellow anchor Lara Spencer introduced Brooke as a forthcoming guest, speaking to George, she added: "Brooke has something to tell you."

"Well I was upset that you didn't jump out of a cake last night," Brooke then joked. She added: "[They] brought out a beautiful, mermaid-themed cake and I thought, 'Here it comes, George is going to jump out!'" and mockingly said: "You were asleep," with air quotes.

Later during her time on GMA, Brooke opened up about her book, which combines her personal experiences and funny, self-deprecating anecdotes with research about women, aging, and how society views it.

© Getty Images Ali and Brooke have become best friends in recent years

She explained: "The reason why I was approached to do it is because I started my own company called Commence, which is for women over 40. We started with hair care, but it's a community."

"So I was going through the motions of becoming a CEO in my late 50s and my agent said, 'Well why don't you talk about that?' because it's amazing," she added.

© Getty She and George produced Brooke's documentary

She also shared that her first thought was "why does it have to be so shocking that a woman over 40 can accomplish something," and how having already done a documentary about her past, produced by George and Ali, now she wants to focus on the future.

© Instagram The pair of best friends with J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath

"I think it's important to do that in this era of a woman's life," she said, adding: "The beauty industry wants us to chase youth, we look at regrets, what ifs, and I think it's important to understand where you've been, but I think it's really joyous to say like, 'I may not know where I'm going, but I'm here, this is a different age than it used to be, the opportunities are different.'"

© Getty Images The couple with their two daughters at the Pretty Baby premiere

Lastly, Brooke also touched on her friendship with Ali, noting: "My girls love my relationship with your wife, your girls love it. We're modeling female friendship, we're lifting each other up, laughing, you know, being there in the good times and the bad times, and just saying like, 'Hey, we're pretty lucky being here.'"

"She makes everything so special, but to meet someone in your later years … and it's not defined, I remember telling someone, 'I don't know her long enough for how I feel about her.' But it's amazing to find that in your 50s," she endearingly added.