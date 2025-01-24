Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA viewers witness new dynamic as George Stephanopoulos is joined by two different co-hosts
Subscribe
GMA viewers witness new dynamic as George Stephanopoulos is joined by two different co-hosts
George Stephanopoulos leaving the GMA studios © GC Images

GMA viewers witness new dynamic as George Stephanopoulos is joined by two different co-hosts

George has worked on GMA since 2009

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
Share this:

GMA viewers woke up to a different trio of anchors on Friday January 24, as George Stephanopoulos was joined by two different co-hosts. 

George - who has been working on the ABC news show since 2009 - was seated alongside Rebecca Jarvis and Eva Pilgrim, who were there to sub Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts. 

This also switched up the usual ratio of male to female, offering a new dynamic on the show. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: George Stephanopoulos receives exciting news on air

Both Rebecca and Eva are no strangers to subbing and Rebecca has been keeping Michael's seat warm for him during his absence on the show all week. 

Robin has been on the show as normal all week, but likely took Friday off to enjoy a long weekend. 

George Stephanopoulos with Eva Pilgrim and Rebecca Jarvis on GMA© ABC
George Stephanopoulos was joined by Eva Pilgrim and Rebecca Jarvis on Friday's GMA

Neither Michael or Robin's absence was addressed on the show. It's thought that the former has been spending time with his family. 

It was an exciting show for George, whose book, The Situation Room, was celebrated during the program after it was announced live on air that it had been nominated for an Audie Award. 

Rebecca Jarvis has stepped in for Michael Strahan all week© ABC
Rebecca Jarvis has stepped in for Michael Strahan all week

Sam Champion announced the news in footage that can be viewed above. The video was also shared on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Congratulations to George, whose 2024 book The Situation Room is nominated for an Audie Award in the nonfiction category!" 

The synopsis of The Situation Room reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades. 

George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and T.J. Holmes celebrate Robin Roberts' 20th "GMA" anniversary on "Good Morning America" on April 14, 2022 © Raymond Hall
George with his usual GMA co-stars Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations." 

Shortly after George's book was released, it became a New York Times Bestseller, which his good friend and Good Morning America co-star Robin announced during an episode of the morning show, much to his delight. 

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Coverage of "Good Morning America," Wednesday, November 15, 2017, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS© Getty Images
The GMA anchors have a close bond

George is no stranger to The White House, having worked as a former senior advisor to President Clinton. He worked in Washington D.C. for many years, before moving to New York City in 2009 after accepting his role as co-anchor on GMA. 

The Situation Room has been supported by many famous faces too. Mariska Hargitay spoke highly of the book while being interviewed by Selena Gomez for Interview magazine in September.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More