GMA's George Stephanopoulos steps out for bittersweet reason as he support famous friend

George Stephanopoulos stepped out on Saturday night to show his support for a cause very close to his heart.

Joining his wife, Ali Wentworth, alongside other famous faces including Stevie Nicks and Maggie Rogers, George attended the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's gala, hosted by his good friend, Michael J. Fox.

Michael, along with his wife, Tracy Pollan, joined their famous guests on the red carpet as they posed for photos at the bittersweet event.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali shared a number of pictures on social media, and wrote alongside them: "Every year we come together to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the @michaeljfoxorg A foundation that is leading the charge towards eradicating Parkinson's disease. We love you @realmikejfox."

The Back to the Future star is good friends with George and Ali, and the couple are often raising awareness for Parkinson's.

The gala has raised over $116million to date, while the foundation - which was founded in 2000 - has raised over $1.75billion.

The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, but didn't go public with his battle until 1998. He then founded his foundation two years later.

© Jamie McCarthy George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth attended Michael J. Fox's annual gala, along with other famous faces including Meg Ryan

Ali and George have been attending the annual gala for years and George is on the Board of Directors for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, having joined in 2014.

George has also been known to show his support towards Michael in other aspects of his life.

© Noam Galai George and Ali on the red carpet at the star-studded charity event

In May 2023, the GMA anchor shared a throwback of the pair together to celebrate the release of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. He wrote alongside it: "Today, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie comes out on Apple+. So proud of my friend for sharing his story and am endlessly inspired by him. Congratulations to everyone on this fantastic film."

George and Ali have a lot of famous friends and have also been showing their support this week for Jessica Seinfeld, who has a new cookbook, Not Too Sweet, out.

© Bruce Glikas George and Ali are big supporters of friend Michael J. Fox and his charity

There has been a lot of support shown for the couple too, especially George, in recent months.

Back in May, the news anchor published his latest book, The Situation Room, which soon became a New York Times bestseller.

© Good Morning America/ABC George at work on GMA

Mariska Hargitay, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been among the famous faces to back the book. Most recently, George announced that it has been nominated for an award.

The news anchor teamed up with Lisa Dickey, who he co-wrote his best-selling book, The Situation Room with, to ask for people to vote for it in the Goodreads Choice Awards.

Taking to Instagram alongside a photo of the front cover of the book, they wrote: "Vote for THE SITUATION ROOM in the opening round of voting for the Goodreads Choice Awards, in the category of 'Readers' Favorite History & Biography.' Link in bio #TheSituationRoom."