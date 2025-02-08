Netflix viewers can't stop watching this 'frighteningly suspenseful' hidden gem thriller

Netflix viewers are raving about The Snow Girl, a Spanish thriller that has just returned for its second season. The series first premiered in 2023 and quickly gained a following for its gripping storyline.

Based on the novel by Javier Castillo, the show follows Miren, an intern journalist played by Milena Smit, as she investigates the disappearance of a young girl in Malaga. With the help of veteran journalist Eduardo, played by José Coronado, she conducts her own investigation alongside the police.

WATCH: The Snow Girl season 2's official trailer on Netflix

Critics and fans weigh in

© Netflix The Snow Girl seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now

The first season was widely praised, holding a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers and critics alike called it a "tense and unpredictable thriller."

Review site Ready Steady Cut described it as: "A horrifying what-if scenario and a captivating bit of crime-thriller television." Clarin added: "An agile story that's successfully suspenseful, especially the sixth episode."

Fans were equally impressed. One viewer wrote: "Watched the entire season in one go. Couldn't look away." Another called it: "Compelling and as good as anything out of Hollywood."

Season 2 introduces a deadly game

© Netflix The Snow Girl Season 2 has just landed on Netflix

The second season, now streaming, is based on Castillo's novel The Soul Game. This time, Miren finds herself caught in a disturbing mystery.

Netflix teased the new plot: "Miren receives an anonymous letter asking if she 'wants to play?' She is then enlisted in a life-and-death game known as The Soul Game."

The mystery deepens when she is sent a photograph of a missing teenager. The girl appears to be linked to a gruesome murder Miren is already investigating.

Netflix added: "Will she be able to abide by the game's rules to save another girl from being killed? As she finds new allies and reels from personal tragedy, Miren races against time to put a stop to this deadly game."

Viewers call it a must-watch

© Netflix Viewers say that The Snow Girl seasons 1 and 2 is a must-watch

Fans who have already watched the new season say that they really want Netflix to renew the show for a third season.

One viewer posted: "Can yall pls watch the snow girl on Netflix so it gets renewed for season 3, thanks." Another viewer added: "I just started watching the second season of "The Snow Girl", originally titled "La Chica De Nieve". Spanish thriller series starring Milena Smit. I really enjoyed the first season so I'm excited for the second."

© Netflix The Snow Girl is one of the best thriller on Netflix right now

A third user wrote: "This show THE SNOW GIRL is GOOD."

With gripping twists and a chilling new mystery, The Snow Girl is proving to be another must-watch for thriller fans.

The Snow Girl is streaming on Netflix now.