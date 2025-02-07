Netflix's chilling new true crime series so gripping fans say they 'can't sleep' until they finish it

Netflix has just dropped its latest true crime miniseries, and viewers are already gripped.

The six-part drama, based on a shocking real-life case, has been trending online, with fans saying they "can't sleep" until they finish it.

WATCH: Apple Cider Vinegar's trailer on Netflix

A scandal that rocked the wellness industry

© Netflix Kaitlyn Dever in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix

The series, Apple Cider Vinegar, tells the astonishing true story of Belle Gibson, an influencer who built an empire on a lie. Played by Kaitlyn Dever, Belle claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer using alternative medicine. She amassed millions of followers, released a best-selling cookbook, and even launched an app—before the truth unravelled.

The show follows her rise and fall, as well as the impact of her deception on those who trusted her. One of those people is Milla Blake (played by Alycia Debnam-Carey), a fellow wellness influencer who is actually battling cancer. As the truth about Belle's lies begins to emerge, Milla becomes determined to expose her.

Viewers 'hooked' after just one episode

© Netflix Apple Cider Vinegar is a hit on Netflix

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the gripping new series.

One viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Started Apple Cider Vinegar tonight. I should have waited till the weekend… won't be sleeping tonight."

Another added: "Gotta give Netflix credit, they've got a hit with #AppleCiderVinegar. Who knew a story about a woman faking cancer could be this good?"

A third tweeted: "Watched one episode at lunch—now I can't wait to get home to binge the rest!"

Some fans have even admitted to rearranging their schedules just to finish the series. One confessed: "Sort of playing hookie today because I had a rough start to the week… binge-watching Apple Cider Vinegar instead."

Critics are raving about Apple Cider Vinegar

© Netflix Netflix viewers are hooked on Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix

The series has also received praise from critics, with The Guardian calling Dever's performance "masterly" and describing the show as "fast, witty and furious".

The Independent labelled it "necessary viewing in an era of misinformation and health scammers," while JOE said the series is "so addictive we watched it in one evening."

© Ben King/Netflix Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar

Many reviews have highlighted how Apple Cider Vinegar is a sharp commentary on the dangers of social media, wellness culture, and pseudoscience.

As Apple Cider Vinegar continues to dominate conversations online, it's clear that Netflix has another true crime hit on its hands.

The series is available to stream now on Netflix.