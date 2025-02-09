Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amy Schumer facing online backlash over 'worst film of 2025'
Amy Schumer facing online backlash over 'worst film of 2025'
Amy Schumer at the Netflix "Kinda Pregnant" New York Premiere © Variety via Getty Images

Amy Schumer facing online backlash over 'worst film of 2025'

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Amy Schumer is the star of the new Netflix movie Kinda Pregnant, which follows a woman called Lainey who, jealous of her friend's pregnancy, wears a fake baby bump then accidentally meets the new love of her life. The only issue is that he thinks that she is pregnant. 

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter to discuss, fans have a somewhat mixed opinion on the show, with one posting: "Insensitively handling its material and absolutely wasting its ensemble, #KindaPregnant is kinda the worst film of 2025 thus far," while another person added: "#KindaPregnant is incredibly depressing to watch, how did this get greenlit?" 

Kinda Pregnant | Sneak Peek | Netflix

A third person added: "#kindapregnant is a kinda disappointing Netflix film, because of unfunny dialogues and characterization. Amy Schumer's presence is kinda failing, I guess. This movie is not a good start to this month of love."

However, others were complimentary of the latest Netflix offering, with one sharing: "#KindaPregnant is probably one of the more unhinged movies I've seen lately, lol ... I think it has good intentions, and the romance part is good, but the rest is off the rails a bit." 

Jillian Bell as Kate and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant© Courtesy of Netflix
Jillian Bell as Kate and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant

Another person wrote: "Just watched Kinda Pregnant on Netflix and it’s brilliant! So funny! Highly recommend," while a third posted: "If you’re having a bad day watch kinda pregnant. I’ve been cracking up right from the first scene." 

Speaking about her hopes for the movie, Amy previously told Netflix: " I think it’s going to really comfort people at a time when they need it. I hope people see themselves and recognize themselves in these moments and maybe take a moment to reflect on the women in their lives." 

Amy Schumer attends the 2023 Good+Foundation A Very Good+ Night of Comedy Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City© Getty
Amy Schumer shares one son with her husband, Gene

Amy, 43, is a mother to five-year-old son Gene, and opened up about parenthood to People - revealing how he is following in her footsteps. She said: "He's really funny. I don't know what his story is going to be, but he loves doing stunts and making people laugh." 

Kinda Pregnant is available to watch on Netflix.  

