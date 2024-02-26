Bridget Jones 4: everything we know about the ‘tragic’ new movie

V good start to the year, as Bridget might write in her diary, as Bridget Jones 4 is officially happening! According to reports, it sounds like Renee Zellweger will be returning to the franchise alongside her co-stars, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for our favourite Londoner.

According to the Daily Mail, Renee is currently finding a place to stay during her time in the UK alongside her partner, presenter Ant Instead. During filming the third movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby, the actress was based in an apartment in Kensington - so residents should keep an eye out for a new, famous neighbour!

WATCH: Renee Zellweger tells HELLO! about how much she loves Bridget

According to reports, pre-production is in place, and Renee is “excited” about returning to the role. She previously said as much to Radio Times, explaining: “I know Helen's [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running.”

She added to The Daily Record: “I really hope [there is another movie]. I do. I love her. She's so much fun.”

© Susie Allnutt The fourth film will see Bridget dating again

Author Helen Fielding also spoke about the potential for another film. She said: “I think it’s really difficult to make films and to make them happen and to make them good and we want it to be really good. But I really hope so. I’d love to see it on the screen.”

© Giles Keyte Colin Firth as Mark Darcy QC

What will Bridget Jones 4 be about?

Brace yourself and warning, spoilers ahead for the novel Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - so make sure you’re happy to hear what happened in the 2013 novel. In the book, Bridget has two children and is a widow after the sudden death of Mark Darcy, who is killed in a landmine in Sudan. As such, she puts herself out there in the dating world once more - and comedy and chaos ensue. The movie is already reportedly meant to take place eight years after the events of the third instalment.

© Giles Keyte Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones

Speaking on Lorraine while promoting the third movie, Helen said: “There's Mad About the Boy that hasn't been made into a movie yet where Bridget has a younger man. And I think it would make a lovely film."

How is Hugh Grant coming back?

In the third movie, Bridget Jones’s Baby, Hugh didn’t make an appearance - despite being a key character in movies one or two, as his character is thought to have been killed in a plane crash - resulting in a comical funeral where Bridget is forced to give a eulogy. However, in the final moments of the movie, a newspaper headline reveals that he was found alive after all.