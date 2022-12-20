Christmas on the Farm star Jules Hudson's unearthed gorgeous wedding snap shows baby son in adorable role! The presenter tied the knot in 2016

Jules Hudson is known and loved for his roles hosting Escape to the Country as well as Christmas on the Farm, which sees him team up with Helen Skelton to celebrate the festive season at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

MORE: Escape to the Country: meet presenter Jules Hudson's wife Tania and son

Fans of the presenter will know that he likes to keep his family life out of the spotlight. However, back in 2016, he posted a stunning photo from his wedding day to Tania Fitzgerald, which showed their young son, Jack, in an adorable role!

WATCH: Jules Hudson films adorable ducks behind-the-scenes of Escape to the Country

Loading the player...

The snap showed Jack taking centre stage following the ceremony, accompanying his newlywed parents down the aisle. Jules can be seen cradling his son while Jules and Tania linked arms.

At the time, the BBC star captioned the post: "Hitched!"

MORE: Escape to the Country presenters' children: Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Ginny Buckley and more

MORE: Helen Skelton gives candid insight into family life after Strictly journey

Jules, who lives in Hertfordshire with his family and their two Labradors, Teddy and Iolo, is clearly a family man. His idea of a "perfect day" is to simply be with his loved ones. The countryside-living expert told the Express in 2018: "My perfect day is a nice, warm, sunny Sunday with myself, my wife, my son and our dogs all out gardening having a really lazy day."

Jules and Tania tied the knot in 2016

He added: "I love it when there is no one to ring, no one to bother with and we are just immersed in the practicalities of being outdoors, getting mucky and transforming the garden."

Jules rarely shares snaps of his family. However, back in 2019, he posted an adorable photo of Jack playing outside with Teddy and Iolo. He captioned the post: "Out with my boys today. Jack in control...."

Jules shared this adorable snap of his son, Jack

The presenter is fronting a festive special Christmas on the Farm on Tuesday night, which airs on Channel 5 at 9pm. The episode will see Jules and Helen joined by farming brothers Rob and Dave and a host of familiar faces to celebrate the holiday season.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.