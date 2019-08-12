Bridget Jones is OFFICIALLY coming back – and we can't wait! It's been 25 years since the creation of Bridget Jones

Have you missed Bridget Jones since her last outing in Bridget Jones's Baby? The BBC has revealed plans to bring back the hapless heroine for a special one-off documentary to celebrate 25 years since her creation – and we can't wait to find out more about the iconic character! Chatting about the upcoming show to Stylist, author Helen Fielding explained: "It's great that Bridget Jones is resonating with the daughters of the original audience - girls in their late teens and early twenties. Even if it does make me feel like Snow White's mother. It's finally acceptable to be a single woman."

Bridget Jones is returning for a documentary

She continued: "At heart Bridget Jones was always about the gap between how we're expected to be and how we actually are. In the age of social media that gap has got horrifyingly wider. I hope Bridget helps people to laugh and remember that being warm, funny human and flawed is OK and doesn't require an Instagram filter."

Helen opened up about potentially making a fourth film

Renee Zellweger has recently opened up about a potential fourth Bridget Jones film, and revealed that she would "go running" should she be asked to reprise the role. Chatting on The Talk, she said: "Bridget Jones: The Menopause! No, I know Helen's written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running." She previously opened up about another film to the Daily Record, saying: "I really hope [there is another movie]. I do. I love her. She's so much fun." Helen wrote the third instalment, Mad About the Boy, back in 2013, which appeared to take place a few years after the events in Bridget Jones's Baby, as she has two children in the novel. She previously told Lorraine Kelly: "There is another book, this is the third book. There's Mad About the Boy that hasn't been made into a movie yet where Bridget has a younger man. And I think it would make a lovely film."

