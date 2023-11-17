HELLO! meets Hollywood: 8 times the magazine starred in iconic films and TV shows

HELLO! And Hollywood goes hand in hand. In the 35 years since the magazine's launch, our celebratory reporting and unrivalled showbiz exclusives have attracted readers around the world – and that includes iconic characters like Carrie Bradshaw, Bridget Jones and Patsy Stone.

We're taking a look at HELLO!'s best cameos in film and TV. Did you spot the magazine in these well-known movie moments?

Sex and the City © HBO Turns out, Carrie Bradshaw's a big fan of HELLO!. In season five of Sex and the City, the fashionista treats herself to a spot of light reading at lunch. But, as she flicks through the glossy pages of our latest issue, Carrie spots her former publisher, Enid Mead, and hides behind her magazine – now that's good coverage! (pun intended).

Notting Hill © Universal Pictures Hugh Grant has become synonymous with HELLO! – and it's all because of this iconic movie moment. After hopeless romantic William Thacker (played by Hugh) discovers that actress Anna Scott already has a boyfriend, he quips that his life has been ruined, and all because he doesn't read HELLO! Magazine. On another occasion, we also see the iconic HELLO! logo poking out of a stack of magazines, when William is mistaken for a Horse & Hound journalist – one of the funniest moments in the film.

WATCH: HELLO! gets a shout out in Notting Hill

Bridget Jones After confessing her love for Mr Darcy, Bridget Jones invites her new beau back to her London flat, where a copy of HELLO! sits beside her iconic diary. If you've seen Edge of Reason, you'll also remember the infamous quiz scene where Bridget nails the contemporary culture questions – clearly she's getting her celebrity intel from HELLO!.

Absolutely Fabulous © BBC It was Absolutely Fabulous when HELLO! appeared in the hit sitcom. After an indiscretion with a married MP hits the press, Patsy Stone joins HELLO! for a fictional, and hilarious interview at Edina's Holland Park home. In a bid to score points with the journalist interviewing her, Patsy picks up the magazine and poses with it, but things don't exactly go to plan.

My Family © BBC A copy of HELLO! can be found at the Harper's home in My Family. Susan, Janey and even read the magazine at different points in the show, and to say we're honoured would be an understatement.

MORE: We’re TV experts and these are the 14 best Apple TV+ shows to watch

READ: Christmas TV guide 2023: HELLO!'s top picks for the festive season

Monte Carlo After Grace Bennett (played by Selena Gomez) discovers a striking doppelganger in British heiress Cordelia Winthrop-Scott, her pals Emma and Meg flick through HELLO! Magazine for the lowdown on the celebutante.

Gilmore Girls © WB Rory Gilmore throws her boyfriend, Logan, a London-themed leaving bash, after he lands a job across the pond, and as she raves about all that England has to offer, she even name drops HELLO!.

WATCH: Rory mentions HELLO! in Gilmore Girls