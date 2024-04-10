Who will Leo Woodall play in Bridget Jones 4? All we know

It's good news for Bridget Jones fans as the hit rom-com is returning to our screens with a fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy – and Leo Woodall is set to star!

Renee Zellweger will reprise her role as titular heroine Bridget, while Hugh Grant will return as the charming but duplicitous Daniel Cleaver, and Emma Thompson will return as obstetrician Doctor Rawlings, having made her debut in 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

Leo, 27, who is known and loved for his performances in The White Lotus and One Day, has joined the cast, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years A Slave). But which character will Leo play in the fourth instalment? Here's all we know…

WATCH: Did you watch Leo Woodall in Netflix's One Day?

Leo Woodall's character in Bridget Jones 4

While it's not been confirmed who Leo will portray in the upcoming feature, we can speculate that he'll be taking on the role of Bridget's younger love interest as she comes to terms with the death of Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

The film takes its title from the third book in Helen Fielding's novel series, which was released in 2013.

© Getty Images Leo Woodall is set to star in the new film

Mad About The Boy opens four years after Mark's death and sees Bridget, now in her 50s, reenter the dating world as a mother of two children.

The novel synopsis reads: "Bridget Jones stumbles through the challenges of single-motherhood, tweeting, texting and rediscovering her sexuality in what SOME people rudely and outdatedly call 'middle age'."

© Giles Keyte Renee Zellweger will reprise her role as Bridget Jones

The book also introduces a new romantic lead in the form of sexy teacher Mr Wallaker, who works at Bridget's son Billy's school. Could Leo be playing hunky tutor Mr Wallaker? We'll have to wait and see, but we think it's possible!

All we know about Bridget Jones 4

Back in 2022, author Helen confirmed that she was ready for her 2013 novel Mad About the Boy to hit the big screen.

"Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen," she told RadioTimes.com. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it’s really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I’d love to see it on the screen."

© Instagram / @workingtitlefilms Hugh Grant will return in the new film

Filming on the upcoming movie is set to begin in May this year, so it won't be long before further details about the characters emerge.

Bridget Jones 4 release date

While a UK release date has not been announced, the film is set to arrive in US cinemas on Valentine's Day 2025.