The Chase fans demand rule change after latest episode sparks major reaction

Fans of The Chase have demanded a rule change following the latest episode of the hit ITV game show.

In Wednesday's instalment, Amy from Richmond, Thomas from Essex, Emma from Durham and Mark from Middlesex came together to take on Chaser Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty for a chance to leave with thousands of pounds.

While things got off to a rocky start for Amy and Thomas, who only managed to answer two questions in the tricky cash builder challenge, Emma brought home £6,000 for the final round when going head-to-head with Anne.

Sadly, the other contestants weren't as lucky, with Thomas being eliminated from the game while Amy and Mark both opted for the lower cash offers of £200 and £800 respectively. While they managed to build up £7,000 between them, Chaser Anne caught them in the final round and they walked away empty-handed.

Taking to social media, fans questioned why the contestants don't take the risk and go for the higher offer. One person penned: "Why is nobody considering the high offer?" while another added: "#thechase go low go back with no prize money! Why even bother."

Other fans suggested changing the rules of the game so that the contestants win the amount they put in the prize pot rather than sharing it among themselves.

One viewer wrote: "You should take home what you put into the final pot on #TheChase. Seat 3 got 6k, whilst the other 2 brought back 1k between them. Would certainly stop these low offer takers," while another agreed, adding: "You should win what you bring to the table."

A third viewer suggested: "They need to change it up so that you can only win what you put into the pot!"

For those unfamiliar with the show format, there are three rounds in the game. In the first, each contestant faces quick-fire questions to build up the prize pot. They then go head-to-head with the Chaser to bring the money down the board and into the joint prize pot. At this stage, they can opt for a higher or lower offer, which is determined by the chaser.

In the final round, they attempt to build distance from the chaser by trying to answer as many quick-fire questions correctly as possible over two minutes. The Chaser is then given the same amount of time to catch up with the contestants and if they do, the chase is over. If they don't, the contestants split the prize pot.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.