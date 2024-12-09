Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Chase star Darragh Ennis' very private life with university sweetheart wife
The Chase star Darragh Ennis' very private life with university sweetheart wife

The professional quizzer married his university girlfriend

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Darragh Ennis has become a fan-favourite on The Chase since joining the show back in 2020. The professional quizzer, who goes by the nickname 'The Menace', made history when he became the first former contestant to join the team of Chasers, having competed against Paul Sinha in 2017. 

While viewers know all about Darragh's incredible general knowledge skills, what about his life away from the camera? Here's all we know…

Darragh's university sweetheart wife

Darragh met his wife while they were both studying for their doctorates in Biology at Maynooth University. 

Darragh Ennis joined the show in 2020

Opening up about the early days of their romance during an interview with the school, he said. "We were very, very, good friends for a long time, and we lived together as housemates before we got together. She worked about five doors down the corridor in the Callan Building on South Campus."

The couple went on to welcome two children. 

While he tends to keep information about his family under wraps, the quizzer did say that his two little ones are "obsessed" with their grandmother, who Darragh praised as his "number one inspiration in life".

Darragh is a lab manager and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oxford

Darragh's family life 

It's believed that Darragh and his family live in Oxford, where he works as a lab manager and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Oxford. 

Sharing an insight into his home life during an interview with The Beat, Darragh revealed that he and his wife share the same taste in music as they're both fans of Taylor Swift. "I have children now, so I get exposed to more newer music, but I guess it's the same style as it was 15 or 20 years ago," he explained. "Guys with guitars like George Ezra but again I'm not a snob when it comes to pop music. Taylor Swift, I think, is magnificent, and I think she's great. My wife is a great fan of hers and I think she’s got a great sound and she tries lots of different styles," continued Darragh, adding that he's also a fan of Oasis.  

Darragh was a contestant on the show in 2017

Darragh tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight and refrains from posting pictures of his family on social media. 

Sharing his reasoning, he told The Irish Mirror: "Very deliberately, I have been keeping my family out of the limelight so my wife doesn’t get involved, she doesn't want to

Darragh sits on The Chasers panel with Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Mark Labbett

"And my children, I don't share photos of my children or anything like that. No one knows what my children look like or their names or anything like that," he continued, adding: "That's deliberate so part of the deal of me taking this job is so that would happen."

