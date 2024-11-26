Out of My Mind viewers all saying the same thing about Jennifer Aniston's new movie

Disney+'s new movie Out of My Mind landed on our screens this month – and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

The film stars Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody Brooks, a 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, who is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair. Because of this, she doesn't get the same opportunities as her classmates and struggles to be heard. While she's unable to speak, Friends-obsessed Melody imagines her voice would sound a lot like Jennifer Aniston, who narrates her inner monologue. The story follows Melody as she finds her voice with the help of assistive technology.

WATCH: The trailer for Out of My Mind

Viewers were full of praise for the heartwarming movie, with many hailing it as an "important" and "powerful" watch. One person penned: "#OutOfMyMind is such a sweet, make you cry, feel-good movie about acceptance and finding your voice," while another wrote: "Want to watch a meaningful, touching movie? Go watch Out of My Mind, such a beautiful movie. You will laugh, you will cry, you will certainly get angry. It shows how ableist people can be towards disabled people, sometimes without knowing it... Go watch!"

© Disney/Michael Gibson Phoebe-Rae Taylor stars in Out of My Mind

A third viewer agreed, writing: "Watching #OutofMyMind and this movie is soo cute and empowering! This young lady passed every trial and tribulation they threw at her! And I have never cheered harder and the gorgeous #CourtneyTaylor as her advocate is chef's kiss!" while another hailed the movie as "one of the best" they'd watched this year.

© Disney/Michael Gibson Fans praised the moving movie

For those yet to watch the movie, which is based on Sharon M. Draper's 2010 novel of the same name, here's the full synopsis: "Melody Brooks, a sixth grader with cerebral palsy, has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, others often view her with pity and discomfort. Though she has fierce advocates in her parents, Melody yearns to be seen and heard by the world around her.

© Disney/Michael Gibson The film follows a 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy

"When a young educator notices Melody’s untapped potential, she encourages Melody to participate in mainstream education. Against numerous odds and challenges, Melody leads her school’s quiz team to success. Along the way, Melody uses her newfound voice to inspire courage in her family, her principal and peers, an eccentric neighbor, and even the family goldfish."

Out of My Mind is available to stream on Disney+.