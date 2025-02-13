7 actors who openly hated their own movies - from Harrison Ford to Halle Berry

Harrison Ford doesn't care much for Star Wars. While the Hollywood legend hasn't said he 'hates' the franchise, he has criticised it time and time again.

Speaking to Starpulse about his character, Han Solo, Harrison famously said that the smuggler was "relatively thin".

"I would have liked to see some complication for the character; the only complication I didn't get was to die at the end of the third one [Return of the Jedi]," he reflected. "I thought that would have given the whole film a bottom, but I couldn't talk George [Lucas] into it."

Harrison has also called Han Solo "dumb as a stump" in interviews and pushed for the character to be killed off in The Force Awakens (2015). While the Indiana Jones alum had said that Han's death should happen as he had no interest in continuing to play him, Harrison later suggested that this wasn't the case.

"I think it's a fitting use of the character," explained the star. "I've been arguing for Han Solo to die for about 30 years, not because I was tired of him or because he's boring, but his sacrifice for the other characters would lend gravitas and emotional weight."