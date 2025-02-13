7 actors who openly hated their own movies - from Harrison Ford to Halle Berry

Hollywood can be unpredictable. From sleeper hits that blossom into critically acclaimed classics to big-budget blockbusters that bomb miserably, it can be hard to predict what works and what doesn't.
After years in the business, Michelle Pfeiffer, Channing Tatum and Harrison Ford are well-accustomed to the peaks and troughs of cinema, and they've even talked about the roles they've regretted playing most. Here, we reveal which stars weren't exactly impressed with the movies they starred in – keep reading to find out why…
Harrison Ford - Star Wars
Harrison Ford doesn't care much for Star Wars. While the Hollywood legend hasn't said he 'hates' the franchise, he has criticised it time and time again.
Speaking to Starpulse about his character, Han Solo, Harrison famously said that the smuggler was "relatively thin".
"I would have liked to see some complication for the character; the only complication I didn't get was to die at the end of the third one [Return of the Jedi]," he reflected. "I thought that would have given the whole film a bottom, but I couldn't talk George [Lucas] into it."
Harrison has also called Han Solo "dumb as a stump" in interviews and pushed for the character to be killed off in The Force Awakens (2015). While the Indiana Jones alum had said that Han's death should happen as he had no interest in continuing to play him, Harrison later suggested that this wasn't the case.
"I think it's a fitting use of the character," explained the star. "I've been arguing for Han Solo to die for about 30 years, not because I was tired of him or because he's boring, but his sacrifice for the other characters would lend gravitas and emotional weight."
Dakota Johnson - Madame Web
Madame Web was panned by critics and regarded as a box office bomb. Before the film even premiered, leading lady Dakota Johnson made her feelings known, stating that she'd probably "never do something like it again".
Speaking with Bustle, she said: "Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has."
"I don't make sense in that world," she continued. "And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course, it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."
Michelle Pfeiffer - Grease 2
Michelle Pfeiffer secured her first leading role in Grease 2 (1982), but looking back, she's not exactly proud of it.
"I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was," the A-lister said in 2007. "At the time I was young and didn't know any better…I hear it's a cult movie now…"
Halle Berry - Catwoman
Catwoman (2004) was a box office flop and is widely considered to be one of the worst movies ever made. It even received seven Golden Raspberry Award nominations and later won for Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay.
As she took to the stage at the Razzi Awards in 2005, Halle didn't hold back in her speech.
"I want to thank Warner Bros. for casting me in this piece of [expletive], god-awful movie. It was just what my career needed — I was at the top, now I'm at the bottom."
Reflecting on the film 15 years later, Halle told Variety that during production, the movie's storyline "didn't feel quite right".
"I remember having that argument: 'Why can't Catwoman save the world like Batman and Superman do? Why is she just saving women from a face cream that cracks their face off?' But I was just the actor for hire. I wasn't the director. I had very little say over that."
Christopher Plummer – The Sound of Music
The Sound of Music may have bagged five Oscars, but Christopher Plummer was not a fan. In an interview with The New York Times, he once referred to it as 'The Sound of Mucus' and Christopher later told The Hollywood Reporter that it was far too sentimental for his liking.
"I think the part in The Sound of Music was the toughest because it was so awful and sentimental and gooey," the actor said in 2011. "You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it."
Echoing this sentiment, Christopher criticised his character – Captain Von Trapp – while chatting with The Boston Globe. "I was a bit bored with the character. Although we worked hard enough to make him interesting, it was a bit like flogging a dead horse. And the subject matter is not mine. I mean it can't appeal to every person in the world. It's not my cup of tea."
After years of hating the film, Christopher admitted that he'd had a change of heart in 2012. Writing in his autobiography, the late star explained that he was asked to stay and watch the movie at an Easter party.
"The more I watched, the more I realized what a terrific movie it is," he penned. "The very best of its genre — warm, touching, absolutely timeless." Christopher mused that he was "totally seduced by the damn thing — and what's more, I felt a sudden surge of pride that I'd been a part of it."
Jacob Elordi - The Kissing Booth
Jacob Elordi's disdain for The Kissing Booth trilogy is well-documented. Despite appearing in all three films, the Saltburn star only joined the cast to get a foot in the door, and while the original movie put him on the world stage, Jacob isn't exactly proud.
Speaking to GQ, he said: "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."
Channing Tatum - G.I. Joe
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) was a box office success, but for Channing Tatum, it wasn't worth it.
"I'll be honest, I [expletive] hate that movie," the A-lister told Howard Stern. "I was pushed into doing it. The script wasn't any good. And I didn't want to do something that I – that I was a fan of since I was a kid and watched every morning growing up – and didn't want to do something that was, one, bad. And two, I just didn't know if I wanted to be G.I. Joe."