7 Hollywood stars who had near-death experiences on set

Isla Fisher was left in a state of panic while filming a stunt for Now You See Me (2013). Cast as an escapologist in Louis Leterrier's heist movie, the actress performed a scene in which her character, Henley Reeves, frees herself from shackles while submerged in a tank of water.

As Isla began shooting the underwater stunt, however, she quickly realised that her shackles had genuinely become entangled, preventing her from pushing a special safety button that would drain the tank. When she began panicking some of the crew members even believed she was acting.

''They had a guy who was off camera, but he was a long way away with a can of oxygen... by the time I realised I couldn't get up and beckoned for him, I realised that I had run out of air," the 48-year-old explained.

''Luckily, I managed to get free and stay level-headed and got out before it went even more horribly wrong.''