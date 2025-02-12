Hit thriller series with Wolf Hall and The Diplomat stars to make long-awaited return – see first look

Channel 4 has dropped a first look at its returning cyber-thriller The Undeclared War, which will return to screens almost three years after its initial release in 2022.

The first series, which was set in 2024 and starred Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible), Hannah Khalique-Brown (Black Doves), Alex Jennings (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light) and Ed Stoppard (The Pianist), followed a leading team of analysts at GCHQ who were secretly working to ward off a string of cyber-attacks on the UK in the run-up to a general election.

WATCH: Have you seen season one?

Series two, which is penned by writer Colin Teevan (Das Boot) and directed by Paul McGuigan (Inside Man), will see the main cast reprise their roles while the likes of Siân Brooke (Blue Lights), Danny Sapani (The Diplomat) and Chloe Pirrie (Black Mirror) having joined the show.

The synopsis reads: "Set in 2024, The Undeclared War returns with a fresh wave of tension and drama as the UK's GCHQ grapples with the aftermath of a devastating Russian cyber-attack. Just when it seems the UK has gained the upper hand, the team uncovers a far more dangerous threat."

© Simon Ridgway Siân Brooke has joined Simon Pegg in the cast

While in season one, the show was set two years in the future, the events of series two will take place in the recent past.

Siân will portray the wife of Simon's character Danny, Barbara Patrick, who is ex-MI6 and now works as an analyst at GCHQ. Meanwhile, Chloe will play Lt Colonel Roz Cavendish, who joins GCHQ as Director of Rapid Response, and Danny will play Charlie Francis, GCHQ's Head of Security and the childhood best friend of Simon's character.

Wolf Hall producer Playground has teamed up with Universal International Studio for the series.

© Simon Ridgway Siân plays GCHQ Analyst Barbara Patrick

Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama, promised a "riveting and unpredictable" series. He said in a statement: "As the world of cyber-warfare and espionage continue to evolve at pace around us, what better than to bring back The Undeclared War for another riveting, unpredictable, painstakingly researched series.

"Colin Teevan's scripts, Paul McGuigan's dynamic direction, and our incredible cast promise something unmissable. We're very excited to be collaborating again with our partners at Playground Entertainment, Universal International Studios, Stonehenge Films on this cutting-edge thriller."

© Simon Ridgway Hannah Khalique-Brown as GCHQ Malware intern Saara Parvin

Co-creator and executive producer, Colin Callender: "I want to thank Channel 4 and Universal International Studios for all their support, and I am delighted to welcome back Simon Pegg and thrilled that he will be joined this season by the wonderful Siân Brooke.

"As we dive into the second season of The Undeclared War, the series raises the stakes as it explores the ever-increasing complexities of a world where technology and humanity collide."

The Undeclared War season 2 will air on Channel 4.