Claudia Winkleman is unrecognisable from modelling gig during university days
Claudia Winkleman smiling in a tartan outfit while sitting on a sofa© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Traitors presenter is known for her sense of style

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
One thing we'll never tire of on The Traitors is Claudia Winkleman's impeccable sense of style and her hilarious one-liners and quips.

It appears Claudia's sense of humour and style has always been the same and as the finale of The Traitors fast approaches, the star's old university, Murray Edwards College, Cambridge, shared an unbelievable video, which you can view below.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman is unrecognisable in jaw-dropping throwback clip

The educational institution reshared an old news report that Claudia featured in back in 1992, which saw the future television star discussing being a student model.

"There's a jokey thing, it's good," she explained. "There's a chance to strut up and down wearing ten types of outfits, having your makeup done, extensions placed on nostrils, the whole thing. And it's a chance to be a bit glamorous after the library."

Claudia Winkleman as a student sitting on a chair by a bowl of fruit© Instagram
Claudia looked so different back in her student days

Claudia looked unrecognisable in the throwback clip, with the presenter boasting brunette hair instead of her signature jet-black fringe.

Nowadays, Claudia often keeps her hair straight, but back in her student days, she opted for bouncy waves.

Claudia Winkleman standing in a field in a brown shawl with a rolled-up scroll
We've been loving Claudia on The Traitors

In a caption, the university shared: "Day 2 of our Claudia Countdown to the Traitors Final! Claudia Winkleman's fabulous fashion-sense has dominated media coverage of The Traitors - but did you know she's been serving stylish looks since she was a student?

"This clip, from an Anglia News Television Report, shows Claudia participating as a model in the Cambridge Student Fashion Show."

woman posing at tv show launch © Getty Images
Claudia at the launch of season three of BBC's The Traitors

Claudia now has a strong attachment to her fringe, and speaking to HELLO!, she joked it wasn't going anywhere. "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years," she jested back in 2018.

"I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea. But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it."

Claudia Winkleman with shiny hair© BBC
Claudia is now famous for her iconic fringe

In 2020, she joked to Grazia: "Weirdly my hair is the least of my worries. I've only got my hair, that's what I'm holding onto, everything else has gone to pot."

