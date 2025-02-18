Zoe Ball's new shocking 'normal' job revealed after quitting £1 million a year gig

Zoe Ball has taken a step back from the glitz and glamour of her celebrity life to take on a 'normal' job, according to her son. In an interview with MailOnline, Woody revealed that Zoe had been working in a local beach café since quitting her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show back in 2024 in order to spend more time with her family.

He explained: "These crazy party people I grew up with are now gardening, making puzzles, and working in the local café. It’s very funny to see that transitional period, just as I’m kind of leaving the nest and now at the start of something big for me in music."

© BBC Zoe Ball got emotional during her final appearance on BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show

The beach café, based in Hove, East Sussex, belongs to Zoe's ex-husband Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook), who bought the property back in 2013. The couple, who split in 2016, share two children together and have remained good friends since their split.

The Big Beach Café is described as a family- and dog-friendly beachside eatery that serves coffee, tea, specialty beverages, as well as a host of food options, including vegetarian and vegan choices and a kids' menu.

© Peter Powell - PA Images Zoe's son Woody opened up about her job

Zoe quit her radio gig, where she was one of the highest-paid BBC presenters with an almost £1million-a-year salary, in order to focus on her family following the very sad death of her mother, Julia, back in April. Julia died from pancreatic cancer.

© Getty Zoe is spending more time with family

Speaking about leaving the show during her final broadcast, she told her listeners:"You’re just there, and I’m just here, having a chat with a mate. It’s such a special and intimate relationship.

"It’s been such a gift to do the show, to follow in the footsteps of Terry and Steve and others. It’s been a privilege to be the first [woman] to present the show... remember, girls, you can do anything."

However, Zoe will be back to BBC Radio 2 with a new weekly show from May, as well as two specials including a celebration of Elaine Paige’s 60-year career in showbusiness. Speaking about her return, head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: "Zoe is one of the UK’s most-loved presenters, so I’m thrilled to announce that she has a new home on Radio 2 on Saturday lunchtimes, plus she’ll be hosting various specials for us throughout the year."