Zoe Ball's son Woody pens heartfelt tribute to DJ mum alongside rare photos of sister Nelly, 14

Zoe Ball announced her departure from BBC Radio 2 earlier this week, and on Thursday, the star's son, Woody Cook, shared a heartfelt tribute to his mum.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 23-year-old shared a slew of special family photos featuring his rarely-seen 14-year-old sister, Nelly, and dad, Fatboy Slim. The featured image showed Nelly taking a family selfie, her choppy brunette bob looking simply perfect.

Other photos showed Nelly and Woody in fits of laughter at the dinner table with their mum, and a screenshot of Zoe and Woody on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Alongside the 'photo dump', Woody penned: "Well done, Mama, on a fabulous stint on Radio 2!

Here’s to more time at home! Excuse the whole family pic, can’t find enough crackers with @zoetheball. YOU ARE AMAZING. 4AM is a crazy time to get up." Zoe replied: "Love you, Bear. Beyond xxx."

Zoe shocked fans on Tuesday when it was announced she was departing her Radio 2 slot, sharing the news on her show.

"I've decided it's time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter. You know I think the world of you all, listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you…".

In an official statement, she added: "After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it's time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family. It's been a privilege. I think the world of you, listeners, and I'm grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year."

The presenter explained her last show will be on 20 December, adding: "Just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans. While I'm stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I'm not disappearing entirely – I'll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year. I'm excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!"