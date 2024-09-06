Zoe Ball's Radio 2 absence explained as BBC issues statement

Zoe Ball has been missing from the airwaves over the past few weeks, leaving her loyal listeners wondering when she might return. The radio presenter hosts the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show during the week but hasn't filled her usual slot since August 8.

Zoe Ball's recent Radio 2 absence

While Zoe has been absent from her Breakfast show for the past five weeks, it's not the first time she's unexpectedly disappeared from her regular slot this year.

Back in March, the 53-year-old revealed that she'd be taking some time off after her mum, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

© Getty Zoe Ball has been taking time off from her show in recent weeks

Sharing the sad news in an Instagram post, Zoe penned: "Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer. As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.

"My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you," she continued, going on to express her gratitude to her family. "Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly," added the presenter.

Zoe briefly returned to her show in March, telling her listeners: "It's me! I've missed you all. I've been looking after my dear ma, but I'm back to bother you."

© Claire R Greenway/Getty Images Zoe's mum Julie passed away in April

The following month, Zoe's mum sadly passed away shortly after being moved into a hospice. Taking to social media with the devastating announcement, the broadcaster wrote: "Sleep tight dear Mama.

"Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace & your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us."

The news was also announced on-air by Gaby Roslin, who along with Scott Mills, had been standing in for Zoe during her absence.

Zoe returned to her show in May and was on the air in June and July. She made her last appearance on 8 August before Scott took over again.

"If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks," he told listeners on 12 August. "I'm sending you all my love Zo as are the team," he added.

Zoe's future on BBC Radio 2

A spokesperson for the BBC recently confirmed that Zoe will be back on the air in September. "Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month," they said.