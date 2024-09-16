Zoe Ball misses another week of Radio 2 as fans share their support

Zoe Ball is set to miss another week of her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show as fans continue to share their concern for the broadcaster.

The 53-year-old has been absent from the airwaves since August 8, with Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills taking the reins over the past few weeks.

Scott is set to cover for Zoe this week as DJ Spoony and OJ Borg step in to fill his regular afternoon slot.

Earlier this month, the BBC revealed that Zoe would return to her show in September but did not give an exact date.

Fans were full of support for Zoe on social media, with one person writing: "Hope you're ok lovely lady. You are missed. Sending love," while another added: "Missing you on the R2 Breakfast Show. Hope you're doing ok & if not, you're being well looked after to get you back on your feet. Sending you best wishes."

Zoe's absence comes just months after she unexpectedly took a break from her show. Back in March, the broadcaster told her listeners that she'd be taking some time off after her mum, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

She briefly returned to her show later that month, telling her listeners: "It's me! I've missed you all. I've been looking after my dear ma, but I'm back to bother you."

In April, Zoe's mum sadly passed away. At the time, she shared the devastating news on social media. "Sleep tight dear Mama," penned the presenter. "Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace & your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us."

The following month Zoe was back on the air and hosted shows in June and July. She last appeared on her radio programme on 8 August before Scott took over again.

He told Zoe's regular listeners: "If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I'm sending you all my love Zo as are the team," he added.