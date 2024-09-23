Zoe Ball returned to her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday morning after a six-week absence. Addressing listeners at the beginning of the show, she said: "Morning gorgeous people, it's me Zoe the happy wanderer. I've wandered back.

"How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous?" she asked. "We did that in the 90s it was called something different then. I hope you've been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks. It's a tad soggy our end this morning. Take it easy out on the roads."

Thanking her co-star Scott Mills for hosting her show in her absence, the 53-year-old said: "Thank you very much to Owain and thank you to the newly crowned champion of Race Around the World, my dear friend Scott Mills for looking after you for the last few weeks."

She later joked that she didn't go to Turkey for "a new face and teeth".

Zoe announced her return to the show on social media on Sunday. "Back on breakfast @bbcradio2 tomorrow morning at 6:30," penned the broadcaster. "Thanks to @scott_mills and @DJSpoony for putting in the mega shifts."

Zoe, who usually hosts her radio show from Monday to Friday, had been absent since August 8, with Scott and Gaby Roslin stepping in for the star.

This isn't the first time Zoe has unexpectedly taken a break from the airwaves. Back in March, the presenter told her listeners that she'd be taking some time off after her mum, Julie Peckham, was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

She briefly returned to her show later that month, telling her listeners: "It's me! I've missed you all. I've been looking after my dear ma, but I'm back to bother you."

After her mum sadly passed away in April, Zoe hosted shows in June and July before briefly returning in August.

Zoe's son Woody, whom she shares with her ex-husband DJ Fatboy Slim, opened up about his mum's absence, revealing that the pair have been spending more time together recently.

The 23-year-old told MailOnline: "My mum and I like to keep our private lives to ourselves but I will say I have stepped up and spent a lot more time with her recently as she has always been there when I've had tough times.

"I'm glad to see her smiling," he added.