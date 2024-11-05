Donnie Wahlberg reveals next TV project after Blue Bloods cancellation

Donnie Wahlberg has shared an update on his latest TV project. The Blue Bloods star is back on the set of his documentary series, Very Scary People, which sees the actor explore the twisted lives of some of the most frightening killers in recent history.

Taking to Instagram, Donnie shared a selfie with one of the show's producers Ronald Lewis, alongside the caption: "So great to work with you," adding the hashtag "VeryScaryPeopleSeason6".

Ronald was quick to reshare the post and praised Donnie as "a truly incredible talent". "So creative, so genuine, and an absolute joy! Here's to a great season of #veryscarypeople," he penned.

© @donniewahlberg/Instagram Donnie Wahlberg and Ronald Lewis on the set of Very Scary People season six

For those unfamiliar with the documentary series, which is hosted and executive produced by Donnie, it takes a closer look at some of the lives of diabolical criminals, such as Charles Manson, Aileen Wuornos and John Wayne Gacy.

The upcoming season of the true-crime docuseries will feature eight new episodes, offering "an expansive look into society's most evil minds, revealing unprecedented insight into their twisted crimes through rare in-depth interviews and remarkable archival footage".

© Getty Images Donnie hosts and executive produces Very Scary People

According to the synopsis, the new series will feature stories of Scott Kimball, "a serial killer who acting in the guise of an FBI informant was able to roam freely and undetected for six years"; Clarence Heatley, a "diabolical kingpin who ran a multi-million-dollar drug operation marked by dozens of vicious murders"; and David Matusiewicz, the "mastermind behind a warped family unit in which he conspired to kidnap his own kids and unleashed a deadly, pernicious campaign against his ex-wife".

Donnie shared his eagerness for fans to see the new episodes in a statement. "I cannot wait to dig in and start filming this next season of Very Scary People," he said. "These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven’t considered before."

© Getty Images Donnie plays Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods

A release date has yet to be announced.

Production on the new episodes comes amid the final season of Blue Bloods, which is currently airing on CBS.

WATCH: Blue Bloods's Bridget Moynahan says 'I Want My Job Back'

The show's cancellation was confirmed back in May, despite pleas from fans and cast members to continue the drama.

© Getty Images Blue Bloods is ending with its 14th season

Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed that the show would end with its 14th season, saying in a statement: "All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

Donnie recently teased the final episode, telling TV Insider: "I will only say that the final episode will make a lot of people smile— that's all I'm saying—and cry, but also smile."