Donnie Wahlberg's next TV project after Blue Bloods cancellation revealed
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods© CBS

Donnie Wahlberg reveals next TV project after Blue Bloods cancellation

Season 14 is currently airing on CBS

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Donnie Wahlberg has shared an update on his latest TV project. The Blue Bloods star is back on the set of his documentary series, Very Scary People, which sees the actor explore the twisted lives of some of the most frightening killers in recent history. 

Taking to Instagram, Donnie shared a selfie with one of the show's producers Ronald Lewis, alongside the caption: "So great to work with you," adding the hashtag "VeryScaryPeopleSeason6".

Ronald was quick to reshare the post and praised Donnie as "a truly incredible talent". "So creative, so genuine, and an absolute joy! Here's to a great season of #veryscarypeople," he penned. 

Donnie Wahlberg and Ronald Lewis on the set of Very Scary People© @donniewahlberg/Instagram
Donnie Wahlberg and Ronald Lewis on the set of Very Scary People season six

For those unfamiliar with the documentary series, which is hosted and executive produced by Donnie, it takes a closer look at some of the lives of diabolical criminals, such as Charles Manson, Aileen Wuornos and John Wayne Gacy.

The upcoming season of the true-crime docuseries will feature eight new episodes, offering "an expansive look into society's most evil minds, revealing unprecedented insight into their twisted crimes through rare in-depth interviews and remarkable archival footage". 

Donnie Wahlberg attends "Blue Bloods" during PaleyFest 2024 at The Paley Museum on October 17, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Donnie hosts and executive produces Very Scary People

According to the synopsis, the new series will feature stories of Scott Kimball, "a serial killer who acting in the guise of an FBI informant was able to roam freely and undetected for six years"; Clarence Heatley, a "diabolical kingpin who ran a multi-million-dollar drug operation marked by dozens of vicious murders"; and David Matusiewicz, the "mastermind behind a warped family unit in which he conspired to kidnap his own kids and unleashed a deadly, pernicious campaign against his ex-wife".  

Donnie shared his eagerness for fans to see the new episodes in a statement. "I cannot wait to dig in and start filming this next season of Very Scary People," he said. "These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven’t considered before."

"Loyalty" Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring and Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the fourteenth season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle andDonnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan© Getty Images
Donnie plays Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods

A release date has yet to be announced.

Production on the new episodes comes amid the final season of Blue Bloods, which is currently airing on CBS.

The show's cancellation was confirmed back in May, despite pleas from fans and cast members to continue the drama. 

Will Estes, Len Cariou, Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of "Blue Bloods" in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on May 01, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Blue Bloods is ending with its 14th season

Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed that the show would end with its 14th season, saying in a statement: "All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December."

Donnie recently teased the final episode, telling TV Insider: "I will only say that the final episode will make a lot of people smile— that's all I'm saying—and cry, but also smile."

