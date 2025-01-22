Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and his girlfriend Audrey McGraw were in a celebratory mood as they shared exciting news with their fans.

The couple – who were first linked in the summer of 2023 – both took to their respective Instagram accounts to share their joy over The Lincoln Lawyer's return.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Catch up on season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer

Following season three's success, Netflix has officially renewed the legal drama – in which Manuel plays lawyer Mickey Haller – for a fourth season.

Manuel, 43, posted a headline from Deadline confirming the show's return, alongside the caption: "Buckle up!"

Audrey, 23, took to her Stories and posted a photo of Manuel in character alongside the same headline, and couldn't hide her delight over the news, captioning the pic with a flame and a face blowing a kiss emoji.

Confirming the news, co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez told Deadline: "We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time.

© Instagram Audrey shared her joy over The Lincoln Lawyer's return

"The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community."

The fourth installment – which will begin production in February – will be based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Law of Innocence.

© Netflix Manuel plays lawyer Mickey Haller

Season 4 will also see the permanent return of Neve Campbell, who plays Mickey's ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, Maggie McPherson. While she appeared in just two episodes of Season 3 as a guest star, Neve will be in all episodes of the new season.

While Manuel's upcoming busy filming schedule will see him spend time apart from Audrey, the couple's romance has gone from strength to strength over the last 12 months.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel have been dating since 2023

Audrey – who is the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill – and Manuel have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, but they are no longer hiding the fact they are dating.

In December, the pair traveled around Mexico to promote his Netflix horror mystery film, Pedro Páramo, which is based on the 1955 novel by Mexican writer Juan Rulfo of the same name.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel appear very much in love

Audrey also accompanied her actor beau to the Los Cabos International Film Festival to support him while he promoted Una Historia de Amor y Guerra (A Story of Love and War), a comedy film about a corrupt Mexican real-estate developer.

In photos shared by Edge Film on Instagram, Manuel and Audrey are seen posing next to each other; Manuel, wearing a monochromatic beige look, has his arm around her, and she's wearing a cinched black dress with chunky white heels.

© Instagram Audrey is very supportive of her beau

Audrey reposted the sweet photo to her Instagram Stories and added a red heart emoji.

Though Audrey and Manuel's comments on their relationship have largely been capped at social media photos and the occasional emoji, Manuel recently gushed over having a lot of love in his life.

During an exclusive interview with HOLA!, when he was asked whether he considers himself "lucky in love," he replied: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life, thank God."